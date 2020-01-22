Adrien Broner broke? START your followers for $ 10 on Instagram!

Adrien Broner may have secured a new title, but things must be far from good, since Broner has taken to Instagram to ask for donations of $ 10 from his followers.

"I'M SORRY, I HAVE NOT BEEN PUBLISHING IN SOCIAL MEDIA, BUT I'M GOING FOR SOME HARD TIMES AT THIS TIME," he wrote. “IF YOU CAN SEND ME $ 10 IN CASHAPP $ ABOUT A THOUSAND MILLION89, I WILL APPRECIATE IT. # SUPPORTMEANDIFIGHT4U ".

Broner may need the funds to pay its rising legal costs. Last month, a judge awarded $ 830,000 to a woman who claimed that Broner sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland nightclub. The default sentence was issued after Broner did not defend himself in the lawsuit.

Earlier that year, Broner pleaded guilty in April to minor charges of assault and illegal restraint and was sentenced to probation. In March 2019, the boxing champion agreed to pay a $ 1,252 million debt he had with a New York jewelry store, Pristine Jewelers NY, after breaching his payment plan.