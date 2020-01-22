Adrien Broner broke? START your followers for $ 10 on Instagram!

Adrien Broner may have secured a new title, but things must be far from good, since Broner has taken to Instagram to ask for donations of $ 10 from his followers.

"I'M SORRY, I HAVE NOT BEEN PUBLISHING IN SOCIAL MEDIA, BUT I'M GOING FOR SOME HARD TIMES AT THIS TIME," he wrote. “IF YOU CAN SEND ME $ 10 IN CASHAPP $ ABOUT A THOUSAND MILLION89, I WILL APPRECIATE IT. # SUPPORTMEANDIFIGHT4U ".

