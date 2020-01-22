According to reports, rapper Pop Smoke's mother set up her house for her $ 250,000 bond!

A mother's love is unconditional, and rapper Pop Smoke knows it more than anyone after his mother supposedly set up his own home as a guarantee to help him get out of jail.

According to the Queens Eagle news media, prosecutors requested a bail of $ 250,000 for the rapper, arguing that it was a risk of escape using multiple aliases.

"Not to mention that the alias he uses most often refers to leaving," said deputy federal prosecutor Gillian Kassner. Kassner also cited the rapper's alleged links to the 823 G Stone Crips in Brooklyn and requested that he have no contact with known gang members or the Rolls Royce owner.

Last week, he was arrested at Kennedy International Airport for allegedly stealing a 2019 Rolls-Royce worth $ 375,000.

According to reports, Pop Smoke had borrowed a music video in California, according to an indictment and a law enforcement officer. The Roll-Royce Wraith was borrowed for the video in November, then reportedly had the luxury vehicle transported to New York without permission.

He was reported lost by the driver and has since been returned after they found the car parked outside Pop Smoke's mother's house in the Canarsie area of ​​Brooklyn. Police say he changed the plaque and nuanced the windows.