According to reports, rapper Pop Smoke's mother set up her house for her $ 250,000 bond!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

A mother's love is unconditional, and rapper Pop Smoke knows it more than anyone after his mother supposedly set up his own home as a guarantee to help him get out of jail.

According to the Queens Eagle news media, prosecutors requested a bail of $ 250,000 for the rapper, arguing that it was a risk of escape using multiple aliases.

"Not to mention that the alias he uses most often refers to leaving," said deputy federal prosecutor Gillian Kassner. Kassner also cited the rapper's alleged links to the 823 G Stone Crips in Brooklyn and requested that he have no contact with known gang members or the Rolls Royce owner.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here