A presidential record: Trump's tweets, retweets 125 times in one day | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, set a presidential record of activity on his favorite social media platform on Wednesday, tweeted and retweeted extensively about the Senate's trial trial, Democrats who want to replace it and much, much more.

At 4:25 p.m. in Washington, DC, Trump had reviewed his previous record of 123 posts on Twitter on a day he set up just over a month ago, according to Factba.se, a service that collects and analyzes data on Trump's presidency.

Plus:

Trump's previous record for tweets in a single day during his time at the White House was set on December 12, 2019, the day the Chamber Judicial Committee opened its marathon session to approve two articles of political trial against the President.

Trump & # 39; set his historical record for tweets in a day before becoming president, with 161 publications in January 2015, according to Factba.se. Most of his tweets that day was dedicated to connecting his reality television show.

And, for your information, we have a record as of 4:25 p.m. @realDonaldTrump. Most of his presidency tweets in 125 and counting. Most retweets in 110 and counting. Closing of the all-time record set in 2015 … pic.twitter.com/V9hLmN2lEu – Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

Trump, who began his day in Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum, began his Wednesday morning by preparing 41 tweets between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. in Washington, DC (6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in Davos).

The vast majority of its publications to its more than 71 million followers were retweets of messages, videos and images of Republican legislators and other sponsors who criticized the Democrats for the political trial.

His barrage of tweets included many incendiary publications that excited Representative Adam Schiff, one of the Democratic political trial managers of the House of Representatives, and a retweet of a provocative image published by the White House director of social networks, Dan Scavino , which shows Trump walking in front of a burning scene destined to symbolize the incineration of the "deep state."

Factba. It was said that the tweet record was a retweet of Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who announced a new podcast about the political trial.

Opening arguments

Democrats began their first three days of opening arguments on Wednesday, in an attempt to appeal to skeptical Republican senators.

Schiff described what the Democrats claim was the "corrupt scheme,quot; of the president to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct the investigation of Congress. He then asked the senators not to be "cynical,quot; with respect to politics, but to resort to the intention of the Founding Fathers of the nation who provided the remedy for the accusation.

"In the next few days, we will present to you, and the American people, the extensive evidence collected during the House's political trial investigation of the president's abuse of power," Schiff told the Senate. "He will listen to his testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if he allows it."

Most of the senators sat at their desks, as stipulated by the rules, although some stretched their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the chamber, passing the time. Visitors watched from the galleries, one interrupted briefly in protest.

Trump's lawyers sat, waiting for their turn, while the president criticized the proceedings from afar, threateningly joking with the Democrats by coming to "sit in the front row and look at their corrupt faces."

The House of Representatives accused Trump on December 18 for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation.

Trump has denied acting badly.