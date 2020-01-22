& # 39; Unsportsmanlike and political & # 39 ;: anger when the AFC parties moved out of Iran | News

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) moved two Asian Champions League matches out of Iran for security reasons in the country.

In a statement on Twitter, the AFC said Wednesday that two home games involving Iranian teams "have moved to neutral locations due to ongoing security concerns and the decision of several governments to issue travel warnings to the Republic Islamic of Iran. "

The games, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be held on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, said the governing body of Asian football. The decision came despite threats from a boycott of Iran, which has four teams playing in the continental club competition.

A spokesman for Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, criticized the AFC decision as a political measure.

"This is an unsportsmanlike and unprofessional measure," the official IRNA news agency said, citing it.

There were no immediate comments from the Iran football federation.

The decision to relocate the party comes amid intense tensions between the United States and Iran after the assassination of Washington by an important Iranian general in Baghdad earlier this month.

Tehran responded to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani by attacking US targets in Iraq on January 8. On the same day, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

The four Iranian clubs competing in the AFC Champions League – Persepolis, Sepahan, Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro – told AFC on Monday that they would only attend the games if they were allowed to organize their games in Iran, according to IRNA.

When news of the AFC decision was initially made public, Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth, Masoud Soltanifar, told reporters that the measure was "totally political and unattractive,quot; based on "false pretenses of lack of security. and protection of air routes to Iran, "according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The AFC measure has caused anger in Iran. A young soccer fan in Tehran, Hojat Vafaee, described the decision as a "pure political decision made under pressure from some Arab countries."

He asked FIFA, the world soccer governing body, to intervene and defend the rights of Iran, saying that its president, Gianni Infantino, "was here in Tehran last year and has seen the spectacular and safe atmosphere of our stadiums ".

Ali, a 20-year-old supporter of Sepahan, an important Esfahan sports club in central Iran, also criticized the decision.

"The AFC always says that Iran has the best and biggest football fans in Asia and attributes so much credit to itself. But due to politics, they close their eyes to the feeling of millions of Iranian football fans," he told Al Jazeera. "We have always been told that politics must be kept out of sports, but we see that the AFC itself is happening."

Many went to social networks in protest, using hashtags like "Shame_On_AFC,quot;, "ACLneedIranianfans,quot; and "AFC_Iran_Is_Safe,quot;. Many criticized the decision on the AFC Instagram account.

An Iranian football fan wrote in Twitter: "I don't know if I should be happy or sad, national pride or global backwardness, pity."

However, some Iranian fans said the AFC decision did not affect them.

Nooshin, a football fan in the northern city of Noshahr, said the measure had no weight for her, as Iranian women are forbidden from attending football matches.

She added: "Well, we (Iran) are talking about revenge and war all the time. The United States is also threatening us. We don't have air safety now."