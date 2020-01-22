& # 39; The Hijabi Boxer & # 39; Safiyyah Syeed reveals his story | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML6f549d551927a46b0d3504817daf9c1211% %MINIFYHTML6f549d551927a46b0d3504817daf9c1212%







Safiyyah Syeed overcame a long-term illness and an eating disorder to enter the boxing ring with her hijab.

He entered an amateur boxing competition wearing his hijab after the International Boxing Association (AIBA) lifted the ban on religious clothing worn inside the ring.

Syeed told the Sidelines podcast: "I remember the first time I went to the gym (boxing), there were some girls, but I was the only Asian girl there.

"We had to be in a couple and a coach told another person:" Shut up! Before he makes you fight her (mockingly). "

"I heard it and said:" We will go up to the ring then! "

"So I went up to the ring and everyone was watching, a big guy, he was 6 feet, but he needed to prove a point because he didn't respect me … and I ended up breaking his lip!

"I had to earn my place.

"At a boxing camp, a coach said:" Okay, you can do the & # 39; girl pushups & # 39 ;!

"I didn't want to do it, but I couldn't do it when I started, so I practiced every day doing 100 and then I started doing more than any other training."

Syeed and former footballer Rosie Kmita shared more of their unique stories with the Sidelines podcast.