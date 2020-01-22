& # 39; RHOC & # 39; Alum Meghan King Edmonds: & # 39; The public is knocking me down! & # 39;

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds has spilled all her marriage tea on blogs and even on her own podcast, but now she is blaming the public, accusing them of tearing her down.

"I've heard the latest Intimate Knowledge podcast three times and I can't stop crying every time. Every time I think about it I feel that way," he wrote on Instagram. "I feel small. I feel like a target. And I feel that my opponent is bigger and meaner than me. (But sometimes that & # 39; opponent & # 39; comes in the way that the public knocks me down. Me it hurts, I'm a true person.) Please, get me up today. Thank you for the love. "

