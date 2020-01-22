& # 39; Dangerous times & # 39; for Iraqi Shiite militias after the murder of Soleimani | Murder of Soleimani

Baghdad, Iraq – On January 3, shortly after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani left the Baghdad airport in an armored vehicle, an American drone fired rockets at his convoy, killing the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iraqis who accompanied

The blatant murder sent shock waves across the Middle East and beyond, which caused fears of a total war between the United States and Iran in Iraq, where the two enemies compete for influence.

Iran chose Iraqi soil to retaliate, sending a missile discharge to two bases that house US forces outside Baghdad and Erbil. However, the attacks of January 8 ended without deaths, which eased the concerns of a regional conflagration. As the smoke disappears, what worries observers in Iraq is the death of the powerful Shiite militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the same US attack on Soleimani.

His murder leaves the paramilitaries he ordered, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), without a clear successor, which throws the future of the force of 100,000 people into uncertainty and raises new concerns about the instability in Iraq devastated by the war. The leadership vacuum can also weaken Tehran's hand in Iraq, experts say.

The PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi, was formed in 2014, in response to a fatwa from Iraq's most influential Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. The religious leader called on volunteers to face the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) after the Sunni armed group conquered more than a third of Iraqi territory.

Al-Muhandis, the nom-de-guerre widely used by Jamal Jaafar al-Ibrahimi, was "the creator of the PMF, its seer," said Sajad Jiyad, managing director of the group of experts based in Baghdad, al-Bayan. With the military support of the Quds Force of Soleimani, al-Muhandis helped unite the group of 50 disparate militias, most of them Shia fighters, in an effective force against ISIL.

Mourners gather during a funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Basra, Iraq (AP)

A fluent Farsi speaker who spent most of his adult life in Iran, al-Muhandis was the dominant administrator in charge of logistics management, sourcing, personnel management and coordinate the various competing factions of the PMF, many of whom had a history of conflict between them and represented a series of loyalties, including the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the powerful Iraqi nationalist and Shiite cleric, Moqtada al -Sadr.

While Iran-aligned groups probably constitute a minority in the total number of PMF fighters, the umbrella group's al-Muhandis command gave Iran an influential stake in their affairs, according to to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a Think tank based in London.

Some experts argue that it was Iranian pressure that pushed the Iraqi government to incorporate the PMF into the state security apparatus in 2016, a measure that provided the military with heavy weapons and significant financial resources. In 2019 alone, the group received $ 2.16 billion from the Iraqi state budget.

Al-Muhandis played a key role in the process. "He bought a visionary look for the PMF. He saw it not only as an organization or business sanctioned by the state, but rather as a system based on feedback loops, he understood the dynamics that underlie the different divisions within the organization"said Inna Rudolf, a researcher at King & # 39; s College in London.

& # 39; Dangerous time & # 39;

In recent years, the PMF has also become a powerful political faction, with politicians aligned with the militia occupying the largest number of seats in the Iraqi parliament in the 2018 legislative elections. Politicians of Iran's allied factions in the UGP they won 48 seats, being second behind the Sairun al-Sadr alliance, which won 54 in the 329-member assembly.

The political and military influence of the force has worried Washington, which has thousands of troops in Iraq to prevent the resurgence of ISIL, which was defeated in 2017.

And as tensions between the United States and Iran increased last year, after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement with Iran and again imposed punitive sanctions against Tehran, the US military and the PMF accused the other of attacks on their positions in Iraq.

Slow-fire hostilities lasted late last year when a rocket attack against an Iraqi base that housed US troops killed an American defense contractor. Washington blamed the incident on Kataib Hezbollah, a militia founded by al-Muhandis, and carried out air strikes at the group's bases in Syria and Iraq, killing 24 of its fighters. Days later, on December 29, PMF supporters stormed the US embassy. UU., Which caused a serious diplomatic crisis that culminated in the murder of Soleimani in the USA. UU.

A woman uses the words & # 39; powerful revenge & # 39; in his hand, in a suburb south of Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 after the US air strike in Iraq that killed Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (Maya Alleruzzo / AP)

It is not clear if the US UU. He intended to kill al-Muhandis in the same attack, but the dramatic US escalation causes "dangerous times for Iraqi Shiite militias," said Ranj Alaaldin, a member of the Brookings Institute in Doha, Qatar.

Strongly armed groups fear "being displaced or weakened by rivals," Alaaldin said, predicting a battle of controversial succession facing Iran-aligned groups that dominate the PMF against the al-Sadr bloc.

Tehran has a lot at stake. The main contender of the pro-Iranian faction is Hadi al-Amiri, a former transport minister and head of the Badr Organization, which is the backbone of the PMF. Al-Amiri is a fluent speaker of Farsi and admirer of Soleimani and, therefore, is likely to prioritize Iran's interests, according to observers. Sadr, however, has long opposed US and Iranian influence in Iraq.

Uncertainty about the PMF presents a rare opportunity for the United States to curb Tehran's control over Baghdad, said an Iraqi diplomat who spoke with Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

"Since Qassem Soleimani was killed, the Iranian influence has lost its aggressiveness, the expansionist idea it used to have. So we have three or four years for a functional US policy in Iraq, after that, we will return to what it was like before. Soleimani's death, for what it is now or never to do something to face Iranian influence in Iraq. "

Iraqi protesters gather during protests against the government in Baghdad, Iraq, January 20, 2020 (Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)

Public opinion also seems to be turning against the PMF. There have been calls to dissolve the group of protesters who have taken to the streets of the cities of Iraq since October. Many question the value of the group in the wake of ISIL's defeat, while human rights groups have accused some groups of war crimes and extortion in some of the areas that recovered from ISIL.

However, others said that any attempt to marginalize the group could provoke a violent reaction given its consolidation in the Iraqi state. "Can you suddenly stop this behavior? It is very difficult to do it without generating violence and backward movement," said Jiyad de al-Bayan.

For now, despite the lack of a decorative figure, the PMF seems to be united.

His various factions have promised to avenge the murder of al-Muhandis by expelling US troops from the country. On January 13, Sadr held a meeting in the Iranian city of Qom to coordinate the efforts of the PMF to expel US forces. The leaders of several militias attended, including Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

The groups have announced a "one million men march,quot; against the US military presence on Friday.

Meanwhile, lawmakers aligned with the PMF passed a resolution on January 5 ordering the government of interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to end the US military presence in Iraq, something that Washington has vehemently opposed.

Abu Hadi Al-Daraji, a spokesman for the PMF, told Al Jazeera that the group would remain a force in Iraq.

"As long as the Iraqi army and the Iraqi police force are legitimate forces under the control of the Iraqi government, Hashid Shaabi will be too," he said. "It is a legitimate organization."

Gareth Browne reported from Baghdad. Zaheena Rasheed reported from Doha.