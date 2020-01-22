Home Entertainment & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Star Raven Gates: Rachel Lindsay...

& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Star Raven Gates: Rachel Lindsay is not invited to my wedding, she doesn't like me! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
For Bachelor's contestant, Raven Gates has revealed that former best friend Rachel Lindsay is not invited to her wedding, because Rachel doesn't like it.

"He doesn't like me. I don't want people at my wedding who doesn't like me," Raven replied when Entertainment Tonight asked Rachel if she would attend her ceremony.

