35 juicy secrets about Guy's grocery games

Think of it as chopped up Satisfies Supermarket sweep—But with a twist of Guy Fieri.

Every Wednesday Guy's grocery games, the Emmy Award-winning host makes chefs anxious through their extravagant, hilarious and seemingly impossible challenges, all within their own grocery store, Flavortown Market. "This is one side of the food that we have not really touched and that we all experience and that goes to the grocery store," he said of the Food Network competition series. "You go to the store and you are buying sometimes on a budget. Sometimes you are shopping on a timeline. Sometimes you are shopping with your children. So, what we are doing is … putting that in a culinary arena and I have to tell you it's crazy. "

With only 30 minutes, the contestants must buy in the completely closed aisles and prepare a dish that will win a panel of judges, composed of their star friends as Alex Guarnaschelli, Jet Tila Y Marc Murphy.