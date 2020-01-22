35 juicy secrets about Guy's grocery games

Think of it as chopped up Satisfies Supermarket sweep—But with a twist of Guy Fieri.
Every Wednesday Guy's grocery games, the Emmy Award-winning host makes chefs anxious through their extravagant, hilarious and seemingly impossible challenges, all within their own grocery store, Flavortown Market. "This is one side of the food that we have not really touched and that we all experience and that goes to the grocery store," he said of the Food Network competition series. "You go to the store and you are buying sometimes on a budget. Sometimes you are shopping on a timeline. Sometimes you are shopping with your children. So, what we are doing is … putting that in a culinary arena and I have to tell you it's crazy. "
With only 30 minutes, the contestants must buy in the completely closed aisles and prepare a dish that will win a panel of judges, composed of their star friends as Alex Guarnaschelli, Jet Tila Y Marc Murphy.
Easy? Well, on a whim, Fieri will make its competitors change shopping carts, or only allow them to buy in the frozen food section. "See these chefs battle through him,quot;, Diners, Drive-Ins and dives admitted the star, "is hysterical,quot;.
Three rounds later, if they go this far, a champion is named and given a shopping spree through Flavortown, and a chance to win $ 20,000.
"You'll see people crash and burn," joked Fieri. "You will see tears. You will see cuts. You will see fallen dishes. This is something real."
And a real Fun experience to see. After all, now in season 21, the competition is just getting hotter. So, in honor of Fieri's 52nd birthday, we are revealing the most delicious secrets about his reality series, from how the blond whitening host really acts behind the scenes to how the food really tastes. Enjoy:
