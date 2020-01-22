2020 NFL Pro Bowl: Who, what, when and where? The | NFL news





The deep of the New York Jets, Jamal Adams, at the 2019 Pro Bowl

The Super Bowl LIV is less than two weeks away, but before that we will see the outstanding 2019 players fight in the Pro Bowl.

The youth of Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson will face the experience of Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers as the best confrontation of the AFC and the NFC.

But what exactly is the Pro Bowl? Here is a quick guide to the NFL star play …

What is the Pro Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson pose for a photo in the 2019 Pro Bowl. The three quarterbacks were selected in the 2017 NFL draft

The Pro Bowl faces the best AFC and NFC players against each other in an All-Star showdown at the end of the NFL season.

It was not until 2010 that the Pro Bowl was held the week before the Super Bowl, with the change designed to increase interest in what remains a divisive event.

Those involved are voted in the Pro Bowl by coaches, fans and players, although between 2014 and 2016 the NFL tested a draft process that saw the captains choose players from the two conferences.

The game has generated criticism for the lack of quality in the exhibition, often driven by players who understandably approach with caution to avoid the risk of injury before the offseason.

Among the best parts of the Pro Bowl week is the skills challenge, which sees players tested in various exercises.

This includes everything from a relay race through an inflatable course, to a passing challenge for quarterbacks and an always entertaining dodgeball game.

When is?

The AFC team was left with 26-7 winners in last year's Pro Bowl game.

Where? Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When? Sunday, January 26

How to watch 8pm, Sky Sports Arena

What are the teams?

The AFC team will be led by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, while Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks will train the NFC team.

OFFENSE AFC NFC DeAndre Hopkins *, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen *, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs of Kansas City Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replaces injured Hopkins); DJ. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars (replaces Hill) The open receiver Julio Jones *, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas *, Saints of New Orleans; Mike Evans, Buccaneers of Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Evans due to injury) Ronnie Stanley *, Baltimore Crows; Laremy Tunsil *, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders; Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replaces injured Brown) Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari *, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith *, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, Saints of New Orleans; Marshal Yanda *, Baltimore Crows; Quenton Nelson *, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replaces the injured DeCastro) Offensive guard Zack Martin *, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks *, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replaces Brooks due to injury) Maurkice Pouncey *, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Pouncey due to injury) Center Jason Kelce *, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys Travis Kelce *, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Crows; Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Kelce due to Super Bowl) Hard end George Kittle *, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (replaces Kittle due to Super Bowl) Lamar Jackson *, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (replaces Mahomes due to Super Bowl) Attack player Russell Wilson *, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints of New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Nick Chubb *, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Crows Running backwards Dalvin Cook *, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezequiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Patrick Ricard *, Baltimore Crows Fullback Kyle Juszczyk *, San Francisco 49ers * – Indicates start

Lamar Jackson had received heavy tips to reach his first Super Bowl this season

DEFENDING AFC NFC Joey Bosa *, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark *, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replaces Bosa); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replaces Clark) Defensive end Cameron Jordan *, Saints of New Orleans; Nick Bosa *, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings Cameron Heyward *, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones *, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (replaces Jones due to Super Bowl) Interior lineman Aaron Donald *, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox *, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons Von Miller *, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt *, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Crows External supporter Chandler Jones *, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack *, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Darius Leonard *, Indianapolis Colts; Don & # 39; a Hightower, Patriots of New England; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replaces injured Hightower) Interior linebacker Bobby Wagner *, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Kuechly) Stephon Gilmore *, New England Patriots; Tre & # 39; Davious White *, Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Crows; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaces Peters, who is recovering from an injury) Corner Marshon Lattimore *, Saints of New Orleans; Richard Sherman *, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams; Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (replaces the injured Ramsey) Minkah Fitzpatrick *, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Crows Free security Budda Baker *, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears Jamal Adams *, New York Jets Strong security Harrison Smith *, Minnesota Vikings * – Indicates start

Buffalo Bills, defensive defense of Tre & # 39; Davious White

SPECIAL TEAMS AFC NFC Justin Tucker *, Baltimore Crows Kicker Wil Lutz *, Saints of New Orleans Morgan Cox *, Baltimore Crows Long snapper Rick Lovato *, Philadelphia Eagles Brett Kern *, Tennessee Titans Player Tress Way *, Washington Redskins Mecole Hardman *, Kansas City Chiefs Returns Specialist Deonte Harris *, New Orleans Saints Matthew Slater *, New England Patriots Special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson *, Chicago Bears * – Indicates start

Who will not be there?

The Pro Bowl moment means that San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will not be able to participate while preparing for the Super Bowl, which will be live on Sky Sports Action Y Sky Sports main event from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Mecole Hardman had been selected for the Chiefs, while Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle and Richard Sherman would have been the representatives of the 49ers.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has not been voted in the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008, while Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly will not be involved after his surprising retirement at the end of the season.

Watch the best AFC and NFC players fight in the Pro Bowl, live at the Sky Sports Arena starting at 8 p.m. Sunday. Then, watch the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs live at Sky Sports USA starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.