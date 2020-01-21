Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The global race to face a deadly virus
Countries around the world are struggling to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, and has spread to Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and now the United States, where a case was confirmed in Washington state.
As the deaths doubled to at least six with hundreds more infected people, airports around the world, including Australia and the US. In the US, they were checking passengers on flights from Wuhan, where the virus began in a seafood and poultry market. North Korea temporarily closed borders to travel from China. This is what we know most.
The World Health Organization convened a meeting to decide whether to declare the outbreak as an international health emergency as evidence increased that the virus spreads from person to person. In one case, one patient appeared to have infected 14 medical workers.
Fears: Many in China recalled the government's slow response to the 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus, which killed more than 800 people and infected more than 8,000.
Judgment trial begins
The historic trial of President Trump He began in the Senate with a fight between Democrats and Republicans over the rules that will govern him.
According to the procedures proposed by the majority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell, each party would have three days to present their case, and warned Democrats that the chamber would remain until the wee hours of the morning if they offered a long series of proposed changes.
McConnell also said he had enough votes to defeat any Democratic change. Although he had promised to follow the rules used in the 1999 trial of President Bill Clinton, his proposal is now a much faster process that would not include the evidence gathered by the House.
In the room: Senators have to give up their cell phones and remain silent at their desks virtually all the time "under penalty of imprisonment."
Climate change takes center stage in Davos
When the annual meeting of global business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, opened with a focus on global warming, many observed the dynamics between two seemingly opposite figures on the issue: President Trump and Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist.
Although Mr. Trump talked mainly about the economy – proclaiming that "the American dream has returned,quot; – and said that "it was not a moment of pessimism," Ms. Thunberg delivered a characteristically cutting speech to those who had not taken action on climate change.
"Our house is still on fire," he said, referring to his address at the same conference a year earlier. "Your inaction is feeding the flames per hour."
Context: the For some, the Davos forum has become a symbol of everything that is wrong in the world, writes our journalist, but its advocates say it makes companies more responsible.
Related: Australia's largest mining company announced that Coal production declined in the last six months due to smoke from forest fires, a crisis exacerbated by climate change, which is largely caused by burning coal. The irony was not lost in many Australians.
Stories of walking away
Is there a more exciting and complicated phrase than "I left,quot;?
Our collection of 21 first-person narratives discusses quitting all kinds of things, including jobs, sex, the presidential campaign and even the task of writing about quitting smoking.
This is what is happening most.
Interpol: A former senior Chinese police officer who served as head of the international anti-crime agency was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for bribery. His wife says he is the victim of political revenge.
Royals in Canada: Prince Harry reportedly landed on Vancouver Island to meet his wife, Meghan and his son, a survey showed that about half of Canadians say they "don't care,quot; if the couple moves. But an overwhelming 73 percent said not that Canada pays the real security costs.
Old weather changer: The oldest asteroid impact on the planet, 2,200 million years ago, was found in Western Australia, and researchers suggested that the cataclysm could have catapulted the planet out of an ice age.
Snapshot: Upstairs, people in pajamas. Officials from Suzhou City, in eastern China, apologized after posting photos of surveillance cameras in Embarrass residents who wear their sleepwear in public. His attempt to curb "uncivilized behavior,quot; provoked a violent reaction throughout the country.
Cook: If you are looking for homemade food, prepare a batch of Meatball soup, a Mexican meatball soup.
Read: Kyle Chayka's new book, "The longing for less," explores minimalism as a manifestation of the discontent of civilization, among other things.
Watch: Ruth Negga, an Ethiopian-Irish actress, will play Hamlet in Brooklyn. She talked to The Times about the role and its role in an upcoming film adaptation of a 1920 novel about going through the target.
Smarter life: Organize your refrigerator as professionals do. Save food and time.
And now for the backstory in …
Too much attention
One of the reasons why Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, cited in their decision to withdraw from their royal duties is the need for a more private life.
The desire is understandable. The paparazzi chase celebrities of all kinds, and the prince's mother, Diana, died in Paris when his car escaped from chasing the photographers.
Fifty-one years ago, another British bully took a very different approach.
John Lennon had become a world star when the Beatles reached extravagant popularity levels, but in 1969, the band was inexorably breaking. The other Beatles' lack of enthusiasm for Lennon's devotion to the conceptual artist Yoko Ono added to the tension and further aroused public appetite for gossip details.
After the two married in March of that year, in a ceremony organized in a hurry in Gibraltar, they knew there was no way to avoid being attacked by reporters and photographers.
So they invited them in. They settled for days in a hotel in Amsterdam, with 9 a.m. business hours. at 9 p.m., and then they did the same in Montreal, using the "bed-ins,quot; to promote world peace.
