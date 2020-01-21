Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The global race to face a deadly virus

Countries around the world are struggling to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, and has spread to Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and now the United States, where a case was confirmed in Washington state.

As the deaths doubled to at least six with hundreds more infected people, airports around the world, including Australia and the US. In the US, they were checking passengers on flights from Wuhan, where the virus began in a seafood and poultry market. North Korea temporarily closed borders to travel from China. This is what we know most.

The World Health Organization convened a meeting to decide whether to declare the outbreak as an international health emergency as evidence increased that the virus spreads from person to person. In one case, one patient appeared to have infected 14 medical workers.

Fears: Many in China recalled the government's slow response to the 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus, which killed more than 800 people and infected more than 8,000.