Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Trump addresses Davos when the trial trial begins

President Trump is expected to speak today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just as his political trial begins in Washington.

The US senators prepare for a spiteful debate over the basic rules of the trial, which will determine how the Democrats prosecute Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress linked to his campaign of pressure in Ukraine.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the chamber’s chief Republican, angered Democrats on Monday by revealing the rules of the trial that would limit each party’s arguments to 24 hours for two days, and would require a separate vote to admit evidence discovered in the fall by the House of Representatives.

Analysis: Trump's lawyers have not challenged the basic facts of the case, and academics say his central argument, that the political trial charges are invalid because the president has not been accused of committing an ordinary crime, challenges a legal consensus established since long time ago.