Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

President Trump is expected to speak today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just as his political trial begins in Washington.
The US senators prepare for a spiteful debate over the basic rules of the trial, which will determine how the Democrats prosecute Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress linked to his campaign of pressure in Ukraine.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the chamber’s chief Republican, angered Democrats on Monday by revealing the rules of the trial that would limit each party’s arguments to 24 hours for two days, and would require a separate vote to admit evidence discovered in the fall by the House of Representatives.
Analysis: Trump's lawyers have not challenged the basic facts of the case, and academics say his central argument, that the political trial charges are invalid because the president has not been accused of committing an ordinary crime, challenges a legal consensus established since long time ago.
China says the deadly virus spreads from humans to humans
A A new pneumonic disease that has killed four people in China and infected more than 200 in the country and in other parts of Asia is now able to spread from person to person, a leading Chinese scientist said on Monday.
The fear is that the virus, which has spread to Japan, South Korea and Thailand, could trigger a broader pandemic as millions of Chinese travel for the seven-day holiday of the Lunar New Year, which begins Friday.
Experts say the severity of the outbreak will now depend on how many people, on average, can infect a person with the virus. The World Health Organization will hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine if the virus is a "public health emergency of international interest," a designation that has given previous outbreaks of Ebola and other diseases.
Background: The disease, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is a coronavirus, a family of viruses that affect the respiratory tract and range from the common cold to serious diseases such as SARS. Animals are believed to be the most likely primary source, and complications may include pneumonia, kidney failure or death.
Go deeper: The current outbreak has echoes of the deadly SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003 that infected more than 8,000 people, one that China initially tried to hide. Experts say authorities are trying to be more transparent this time, but many in China are skeptical.
Macron wants to avoid retaliatory tariffs from the United States on French products such as wine, cheese, bags and other luxury items. We have a timely profile of Brune Poirson, above, the de facto fashion minister of France and a negotiator in the so-called bag war.
Details: Macron and Trump agreed on Monday to suspend tariffs until the end of the year, while negotiators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development continue talks about developing a broader framework for digital taxes.
Domestic Policies: Philippe Martínez, the leader of the most militant union in France, has become the face of the country's longest transport strike, and as an obstacle to Macron's business-friendly vision.
"We do not want your species in Norway,quot;
A woman from a Norwegian-Pakistani family moved to Syria in 2013, married twice in the territory of the Islamic State and had two children. Now she is back in Norway, and its mere presence threatens to overthrow the country's government.
Prime Minister Erna Solberg said the 29-year-old woman who returned during the weekend after being taken from a Kurd-controlled detention camp in Syria was allowed to return to Norway to have her 5-year-old son years could receive medical treatment. The police have not raised the level of terrorist threat as a result.
But many Norwegians say that women represent a threat to security. And in a gesture of protest, the Anti-Immigrant Progress Party resigned on Monday from the four-party center-right coalition that has ruled since 2013.
Quotable: "We don't want their species in Norway, and we certainly don't want the Norwegian authorities to spend huge resources to take them to Norway," said a spokesman for the Progress Party, Jon Engen-Helgheim, last week.
Whats Next: The Progress Party said it would continue to support The ruling coalition. The woman has been accused of "participation in a terrorist organization,quot; and faces up to six years in prison.
A path to redemption in Afghanistan
A US air strike in Afghanistan killed the poet's father Zaheer Ahmad Zindani, and one of his three sisters was burned when a Taliban bomb on the road hit a bus he was traveling on.
The bomb also robbed Zindani, above, of his sight, which caused his teenage love family to reject him. But his mother, a polio vaccine, was determined to find a partner.
A correspondent in our Kabul office He traveled to Kandahar to hear the story of Mr. Zindani.
Boeing accident: A Times review of the evidence of the deadly 2009 The crash of a 737 in the Netherlands reveals striking parallels with two recent crashes of a newer model of the plane, the 737 Max, and a similar setback, by the company and US security officials, against criticism of Boeing .
Russia: President Vladimir Putin caused new speculation about his future role when he proposed constitutional amendments on Monday that would empower an advisory council that until now had no teeth and now directs.
Flights Serbia-Kosovo: The two Balkan countries agreed to resume flights between their capitals for the first time in more than two decades, a step towards reconciliation.
How warm was your town? The scientists said 2019 was the second warmest year recorded, and an AccuWeather database of 3,500 cities showed that more than 80 percent experienced average temperatures that were higher than normal last year. See how your city compares.
Snapshot: Above, Elaine Lau at her noodle shop in Hong Kong. It is one of the so-called yellow shops in the restless Chinese territory that openly supports the democratic movement of the city. (In contrast, the "blues,quot; support the police).
Sperm Health: A study in Denmark found that young men who took fish oil supplements had higher sperm counts, higher sperm volume and a larger average testicular size.
What we are reading: This piece of Taste is about a food specialty known to few outside a small subset of Italian Americans. "It has come to my attention that some of you don't know the blessed first thing about butter bread," tweeted our food critic Pete Wells. "Max (Falkowitz) is here to guide you in the light of generous knowledge."
Cook: The vegetarian skillet chili is one of those pantry meals that you will memorize. (Our Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter has more recommendations).
Watch: Ruth Negga, an Ethiopian-Irish actress, will play Hamlet in Brooklyn. The following for her: a film adaptation of a 1920 novel about the passage through the target.
Smarter life: Should you live without a suitcase when you travel or unpack your things? There are arguments for both.
One hundred years ago this month, the United States embarked on an official 13-year ban on the "manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors,quot; anywhere in the country.
Did not go well.
Smuggling liquor operations proliferated, as did illicit bars known as clandestine bars. And the drink of choice: the cocktail, which extended the hooch or disguised its sometimes bad flavors. The boom far exceeded the Ban. Sidecar, anyone?
From there, it was only a short jump to the sparkling drinks that encouraged humans, at least at the beginning of their alcoholic incursions.
