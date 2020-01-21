Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

President Trump is expected to speak today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just as his political trial begins in Washington.

The US senators prepare for a spiteful debate over the basic rules of the trial, which will determine how the Democrats prosecute Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress linked to his campaign of pressure in Ukraine.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the chamber’s chief Republican, angered Democrats on Monday by revealing the rules of the trial that would limit each party’s arguments to 24 hours for two days, and would require a separate vote to admit evidence discovered in the fall by the House of Representatives.

Analysis: Trump's lawyers have not challenged the basic facts of the case, and academics say his central argument, that the political trial charges are invalid because the president has not been accused of committing an ordinary crime, challenges a legal consensus established since long time ago.

The fear is that the virus, which has spread to Japan, South Korea and Thailand, could trigger a broader pandemic as millions of Chinese travel for the seven-day holiday of the Lunar New Year, which begins Friday.

Experts say the severity of the outbreak will now depend on how many people, on average, can infect a person with the virus. The World Health Organization will hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine if the virus is a "public health emergency of international interest," a designation that has given previous outbreaks of Ebola and other diseases.

Background: The disease, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is a coronavirus, a family of viruses that affect the respiratory tract and range from the common cold to serious diseases such as SARS. Animals are believed to be the most likely primary source, and complications may include pneumonia, kidney failure or death.

Go deeper: The current outbreak has echoes of the deadly SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003 that infected more than 8,000 people, one that China initially tried to hide. Experts say authorities are trying to be more transparent this time, but many in China are skeptical.

Cook: The vegetarian skillet chili is one of those pantry meals that you will memorize. (Our Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter has more recommendations).

Watch: Ruth Negga, an Ethiopian-Irish actress, will play Hamlet in Brooklyn. The following for her: a film adaptation of a 1920 novel about the passage through the target.

Smarter life: Should you live without a suitcase when you travel or unpack your things? There are arguments for both.

One hundred years ago this month, the United States embarked on an official 13-year ban on the "manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors,quot; anywhere in the country.

Did not go well.

Smuggling liquor operations proliferated, as did illicit bars known as clandestine bars. And the drink of choice: the cocktail, which extended the hooch or disguised its sometimes bad flavors. The boom far exceeded the Ban. Sidecar, anyone?

From there, it was only a short jump to the sparkling drinks that encouraged humans, at least at the beginning of their alcoholic incursions.

That's all for this informative session. Down.

– Miguel

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
"The Daily,quot; is ready for Martin Luther King's vacation in the United States. Try listening to the latest podcast "Modern Love,quot;, in which actress Rebecca Hall reads an essay about dating while she is bipolar.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle and a hint: General expenses (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Times is always looking for talent. Check our international and American job offers.

