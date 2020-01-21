Within Taylor Swift's close bond with his mom and dad

Rick Diamond / ACMA2013 / Getty Images for ACM
Taylor SwiftHe has a lot of musical miles of romantic relationships that have come and gone in his life, but those boys have not been truly essential players on their journey to the top of the pop star pyramid.
Their Scott Y Andrea SwiftTaylor's parents, who have defended their daughter from day one, believing so much in her that they left their palatial home in Reading, Penn., To go to Nashville, where a certain 14-year-old Taylor felt he had to force her. Dream a reality.
Talking to CMT, she said her parents not only consented to her for being supportive. "My parents really believed it," he said.
Before his Reputation Tour landed in Philadelphia, he took some friends to visit his childhood home, a Christmas tree farm in Wyomissing, where the new owners were apparently happy to let the famous former resident visit his old room.
"I went to the house where I grew up. I was excited when I entered my room, and there are things about another girl there," Swift told the exhausted crowd one night at Lincoln Financial Field. "It's not my family's farm anymore. We sold it when we went to Nashville. I've been thinking about how good it is to be back where I started writing songs."
She told CMT that, in the past, her parents never pressured her, but "she would not leave them alone."
Taylor was barely out of primary school when Andrea Swift (née Gardner Finlay) took her to Nashville for the first time to leave the CDs she had made of her karaoke singing with record labels, after having seen documentaries about Shania twain Y LeAnn Rimes that Music City, USA UU., Was where I needed to be.
"My mom was waiting in the car with my little brother while I played doors up and down in Music Row," Swift reminded Entertainment Weekly in 2008. "I would say: & # 39; Hi, I'm Taylor. I'm 11 years old; I want a record deal. Call me & # 39;".
Well, the world was not ready for that yet.
"He came back from that trip to Nashville and realized that he needed to be different, and part of that would be learning to play the guitar," Andrea said. Ew. "Now, at age 12, he saw a 12-string guitar and thought it was the coolest thing. And, of course, we said immediately, & # 39; Oh no, absolutely no, your fingers are too small, not even that you are much older, right? be able to play the 12-string guitar. "
"Well, that was all it took. Never say never or you can't do it to Taylor. She started playing it four hours a day, six on weekends. She got calluses on her fingers and they cracked and bled. And we would record and she would continue playing. That was all she played, until a couple of years later, that was the first time she took a six-string guitar. And when she did, it was like & # 39; Wow, this is really easy! & # 39; "
Swift performed in places all over Pennsylvania, where he was able to get a concert, and wrote his little heart. He returned to Nashville at age 13 and got a development contract on RCA Records, which he refused to repeat after a year, wanting to record only the songs he had to write to. At age 14 he became the youngest person on the Sony / ATV Publishing list.
Taylor Swift / Twitter
So, the whole family: Scott, Andrea, Taylor and his brother, Austin Swift– He eventually moved to Hendersonville, about 20 miles from Nashville, in 2003. But at that time they didn't express it explicitly.
"I knew it was the reason they moved," Taylor said later. I. "But they tried not to pressure me. They said: & # 39; Well, we need a change of scenery anyway & # 39; and & # 39; I love how friendly people are in Tennessee & # 39;".
"I never wanted to make that move on her & # 39; doing it," Andrea explained to Ew. "Because what a horrible thing if it hadn't happened, that she bore that kind of guilt or pressure. And we moved enough out of Nashville where I didn't have to go to school with the children of the producers and the label children of the presidents and that they are constantly reminded that she was struggling to achieve it.We have always told her that it is not about putting food on our table or making our dreams come true.
"There would always be an escape hatch in normal life if I decided it wasn't something I had to chase. And, of course, that's like telling him: & # 39; If you want to stop breathing, it's great & # 39;".
Swift ended up signing with Big Machine Records, directed by Scott Borchetta, who had just left Universal Music Group to start his own label.
"To begin with, they only had 10 employees on the record label, so when they released my first single, my mother and I came in to help fill the CD singles in envelopes to send to the radio," Taylor reminded Ew. "We sat on the floor and we did it because there was still no furniture on the label."
Meanwhile, Scott and Andrea, formerly marketing manager at an advertising agency, had already created Taylor's website and the MySpace page (with Taylor writing his biography, updates and responses to fans, of course).
"Both mom and dad have excellent marketing minds," said Rick Barker, Swift manager at the time. Ew. "I don't want to say it's fake until you do, but when you looked at her things, she was very professional even before she got her deal."
Denise Truscello / WireImage
Andrea said that her daughter enjoyed the recognition, requests for selfies and positive attention of fans of her music, "but never in her life said:" I want to be famous "or,quot; I want to be rich "or,quot; I want to be a star & # 39 ;. Those words never came out of his mouth. If they had, he would have said, "Honey, maybe you are doing it for the wrong reasons."
"For her, the happiest thing I've ever seen her is right after she has written a killer song. As a mother, I felt very good about it. If she gets happiness from there, she will have it for the rest of her life. She is not she will always have awards, attention or celebrity, but she will always have the ability to write a song. "
Swift has credited his mother for instilling the importance of maintaining her independence, financial and otherwise, saying: "She raised me to be logical and practical. I was raised with such a strong woman in my life and I think that had a lot to do with me not wanting to do anything halfway. "
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Andrea's mother Marjorie FinlayShe was a professional opera singer and a magnetic presence in every room, a quality Taylor shared with her grandmother, Scott Swift once said. "The two had some kind of magic where they could enter a room and remember everyone's name," he said. "Taylor has the same grace and physique as Andrea's mother."
Meanwhile, Taylor described his father as "a big teddy bear that tells me that everything I do is perfect." That said, he added, "as for business, he is brilliant."
Once Taylor's career began to take off, Scott, who had moved his business to Nashville, stayed in the city with Austin while Andrea accompanied her daughter on tour, helping her finish high school on the road.
Mediapunch / Shutterstock
"I always sang music when I was 3, 5, 6, 7," said Scott, an investment banker from Merill Lynch who led The Swift Group under the company's umbrella, to the University of Delaware. UDaily in 2009. "It's Taylor doing what he likes to do." (When she was very young, Taylor recalled, she told people she was going to be a financial advisor, although she didn't know what that meant.)
"We had a child who was really passionate," he said. Getting that first agreement at 13 "was the confirmation that maybe she wasn't crazy, because her writing is the reason she got it."
Swift was 16 when his self-titled debut album came out in October 2006. Less than a year later, he opened for Brad Paisley at the Allentown Fair, a great concert in his home state.
While "Tim McGraw,quot;, his first single, eventually attracted the most attention, his second single, "Teardrops on My Guitar,quot;, was his first single in the top 15 (with a maximum of 13) and the next, "Our Song ". He became his biggest hit on country radio to date, his first number 1 on the Hot Country Songs list.
Scott Swift hasn't had to do much lately when it comes to Taylor's ridiculously successful career, but it helped from the beginning (not including the unconfirmed reports he advised Harry Styles don't rush things when the Only one direction singer and Taylor started dating). He said UDaily who helped organize Taylor's primetime concert by singing the national anthem during Game 3 of the 2008 World Series, a home game for the Philadelphia Phillies (which beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games), after having gone to college with the Facilities Manager at Phillies.
"The reason he sang the hymn is because two alumni of the University of Delaware kept in touch over the years," Scott told the newspaper. But as time went by, Taylor's reputation preceded her. "I have heard from many excellent students, and I am convinced that they live in every city, because every time Taylor arrives wherever he is, we will hear from them," said his father. "It's really powerful."
However, Scott and Andrea are not the anonymous heroes of Taylor's life; In fact, quite the opposite.
Kevin Winter / ACMA2011 / Getty Images for ACM
They would have forgiven you for assuming that "The best day,quot;, out of 2008 Bold, focuses on the father-daughter bond (following the line "I have an excellent father / His strength is making me stronger,quot;), but it is really an overwhelming ode to Andrea, who waited in the car while Taylor hit Taylor. doors
"& # 39; The Best Day & # 39; is a song I wrote without telling my mother," Swift shared in 2011. "I wrote it in summer and also recorded it in secret. I had the idea that I wanted to play it. She stops Christmas Then, when I got the song, I synchronized all these homemade videos from when I was little to accompany the song as a music video, and I played it for her on Christmas Eve and she was crying. Eyes out. "
He eventually had to stop playing live because Andrea always dissolved in tears behind the scenes.
Mazur AMA 2010 / WireImage.com
Taylor continued: "Remembering all the times we had when she was my only friend when I was 13 years old and I couldn't understand why my friends were so mean to me. She would simply take me on these adventures and we would drive around." and go to villages we have never seen before.
"Those adventures and those days of running away from my problems, you're not supposed to run away from your problems, but when you're 13 and your friends don't talk to you and they move when you sit at the lunch table, and your mom it lets you escape those problems, I think it's a good thing … My mom was my escape in many ways. "
Andrea remembered the days when Taylor's friends seemed to turn against her and tell her Elle girl I would have to "lift (Taylor) off the floor," it hurt a lot.
When he was 21, he bought a $ 1.4 million house in Nashville from his parents, almost at the same time he bought his first house in Los Angeles.
For 2011, Taylor's road show worked like a well-oiled machine, largely due to Andrea's watchful eye.
"Well, you know, she has been doing this for so long that, for me, this is like a soccer practice," Swift's mother shrugged. New Yorker in a 2011 profile.
After which Scott joked: "I'm not going to take your money, if that's what you're saying."
The writer noted that at least her mother or father attended all the shows she attended, but Taylor said they "stayed at home more,quot; than they used to.
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Over the years, Andrea has become a familiar face for everyone who follows Taylor's career, from the fifties to the paparazzi, but neither the mother nor the daughter have become accustomed to sharing too much personal information about her family. And they, unlike some celebrity parents, Andrea and Scott have not been crying out for sharing the spotlight.
So, only under the greatest emotional tensions Swift shared in 2015, Andrea was fighting cancer.
"Usually, when things happen to me, I process them and then I write music about how I feel, and you listen to it much later," Swift wrote on Tumblr. "This is something that my family and I think you should know now." She explained how she had encouraged her mother to go to the doctor, "just to relieve some of my worries. She agreed and went in to have her checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother in his case about it. The results came and I am sad to tell you that my mother has been diagnosed with cancer. "
Max Faulkner / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / TNS via Getty Images
Part of the message was to explain why Andrea wouldn't be in as many shows as usual, so tangled that she was in the fabric of the Taylor tour.
"I would like to keep the details of your condition and treatment plans private, but I wanted you to know," Swift explained. "She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they have to do to go to the doctor, and maybe reminding them to get a cancer test could lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle. ". "
Just over a week later, Andrea presented her daughter at the Country Music Academy Awards, where Taylor was one of seven people who received the Milestone Award.
"I've seen this milestone artist since I was a girl with tangled hair … Full of imagination and creativity until now, when she prepares for her next world tour," said Mama Swift. The tears began to accumulate and he concluded: "I am a very proud mother."
The whole family met a month later to encourage Austin's graduation from Notre Dame.
Images by Gardiner Anderson / Bauer-Griffin / GC
On Mother's Day in 2015, Taylor personally responded to a message from a fan who had lost his own mother and, understandably, was having a bad day. The singer wrote on Tumblr: "I love you so much and I cannot imagine what you should feel today. You have lived my worst fear. I am sorry you cannot spend with her today. It is not fair, and there is no reason for you to feel good. No one I should expect you to feel normal today. "
Andrea's sightings became less frequent, but when they saw her (having dinner with Taylor and Tom Hiddleston in Los Angeles in the summer of 2016, for example), she looked like herself. And in 2017 he was next to Taylor in Colorado when his daughter's grieving demands with a D.J. she had accused her of having touched her groping went to trial.
Andrea testified that Taylor had immediately told her that the DJ, who sued Swift for $ 3 million after he was fired for the incident, after which she responded, alleging sexual assault, had grabbed her from behind while taking a picture. during a meeting and say hello in 2013.
Explaining why he was not immediately reported to the police, Andrea said: "I didn't want him to have to live through the endless memes and GIFs and whatever else the media or trolls could invent … she relives this horrible moment again and again. "
"I was upset to the point that I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time." "We felt that it was imperative that their employers knew what happened."
The jury decided in favor of Swift, giving him the symbolic $ 1 in damages he had requested.
NCP / Star Max / GC images
Andrea's treatment was considered a success at first, but Swift revealed in March 2018 in her essay "30 things I learned before I turned 30,quot; Elle that the cancer had returned He also shared for the first time that his father had also been treated for cancer.
"My two parents have had cancer, and my mother is now fighting her battle again," he wrote. "They taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. My mother's cancer is a real problem. I used to be very anxious about the daily ups and downs. Now I give all my worry, stress and prayers to real problems now." .
Years after "Best Day,quot; celebrated the good times, "Soon I & # 39; ll Get Better," from their latest album, Lover, is a heartbreaking ode for the most important people in your life.
"It was a family decision to even put on the album, and I think songs like that are really difficult to write emotionally, maybe they are difficult to write and sing because they are really true," Swift revealed on YouTube Live in August. "We, as a family, decided to put this on the album. It's something I'm so proud of. I can't sing it. It's hard to deal emotionally with that song."
The 30-year-old artist, winner of 10 Grammys, seller of millions of albums, is not a person who goes into too much detail when it comes to her parents' personal life, but subtle details in the song: "Holy Orange Bottles , every night I beg you, "" You like the friendliest nurses, you make the best of a bad business, "paints a vivid image.
"Everyone loves their mother, everyone has an important mother," Swift said recently Variety. "But for me, she is really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I speak to her first. So obviously it was a big problem to talk about her illness."
Unfortunately, he also revealed that Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which doctors discovered while she was being treated again for breast cancer, and that it presents a completely different set of challenges. His mother's poor health is a big part of why Swift decided to limit his tour in the United States this year to four stadium dates before he heads to Europe in the summer for the festival circuit.
"I feel like I haven't done festivals, really, since the beginning of my career, they are fun and bring people together in a really great way," said Swift. "But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can right now, with everything that is happening at home. And I wanted to discover a way to do both."
However, ultimately, the reason is that he does not want to be away from his mother for a long time. "I mean, we don't know what's going to happen," said Swift. Variety. "We don't know what treatment we are going to choose. It was simply the decision to take at that moment, for now, what is happening."
(Originally published on August 13, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. PT)