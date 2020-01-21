Within Taylor Swift's close bond with his mom and dad

The 30-year-old artist, winner of 10 Grammys, seller of millions of albums, is not a person who goes into too much detail when it comes to her parents' personal life, but subtle details in the song: "Holy Orange Bottles , every night I beg you, "" You like the friendliest nurses, you make the best of a bad business, "paints a vivid image.

"Everyone loves their mother, everyone has an important mother," Swift said recently Variety. "But for me, she is really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I speak to her first. So obviously it was a big problem to talk about her illness."

Unfortunately, he also revealed that Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which doctors discovered while she was being treated again for breast cancer, and that it presents a completely different set of challenges. His mother's poor health is a big part of why Swift decided to limit his tour in the United States this year to four stadium dates before he heads to Europe in the summer for the festival circuit.

"I feel like I haven't done festivals, really, since the beginning of my career, they are fun and bring people together in a really great way," said Swift. "But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can right now, with everything that is happening at home. And I wanted to discover a way to do both."

However, ultimately, the reason is that he does not want to be away from his mother for a long time. "I mean, we don't know what's going to happen," said Swift. Variety. "We don't know what treatment we are going to choose. It was simply the decision to take at that moment, for now, what is happening."

(Originally published on August 13, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. PT)