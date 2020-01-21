Winter storm plagues Spain leaves 4 dead, power outages

MADRID – A winter storm hit much of Spain for the third day Tuesday, leaving some 200,000 people without power, schools closed and roads blocked by snow by killing four people.

Massive waves and hurricane winds hit the cities facing the sea, damaging many shops and restaurants.

Much of the northeastern province of Girona had no electricity on Tuesday due to a failure in the electrical connection with France, emergency services said on its Twitter account.

Many schools remained closed in the northeast region of Catalonia, as well as in the region of Valencia, further south, and in the interior region of Aragon, Spanish media said.