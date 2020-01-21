Wilfred Ndidi amazes Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers on his quick return from injury | Soccer news





Wilfred Ndidi has surprised Brendan Rodgers with his powers of recovery

Wilfred Ndidi has been hailed as "a machine,quot; by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after the surprising recovery of midfielder from knee surgery.

Rodgers suggested earlier this month that the Nigeria international would be set aside for up to six weeks after the operation to remove a piece of floating bone from the meniscus.

But less than two weeks after surgery, Ndidi could face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday night at King Power Stadium.

"I talked to Dave (Rennie, chief physio) and I think the other one he had was Robbie Savage when he was here. He had a similar injury and came back and played in a very, very short period of time." Rodgers said.

"The only other I remember was Luis Suarez, who had a similar injury during the 2014 World Cup. He came back after the group games after almost a week. He had gone to Uruguay and thought he was out."

"So it's all about the individual, genetics more than anything, and Wilf is just a machine. The day after the operation, he was on the move. I've seen pictures of him at that time and he's starting to jog."

"Listen, if we were playing in a FA Cup final a few days ago, I probably could have been playing in it, but we wanted to make sure the knee is clean. It has been running, it has been tackling, it has been aggressive."

"There will be other players who unfortunately, genetically, would not have overcome it and had other problems."

"It is absolutely brilliant news for us because he is a colossal player. He gives many talents of the team the opportunity to express themselves on the ground they cover. It's like having two players."

Rodgers says that Ndidi has been "a great young lady,quot; for his team in the last three games, which has seen the Fox stutter.

They were held at home by Aston Villa, threatened by the decline, in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal before losing consecutive league games to Southampton and Burnley.

"It's very valuable to us," Rodgers added. "That type of player, especially at this time of the season, is vital for you."

"It has improved. If you look at how he plays, it's not just his aggression and his defensive side, it's always available for the ball."

"He is constantly on that and makes us play forward and defend forward. There are not many better than him who do that work. He is a phenomenal player."

"So getting it back, and early, it's a big boost. It's great news for us."