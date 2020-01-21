Wifisfuneral addresses say Russ is a "garbage rapper,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Rapper Wifisfuneral sat down for an interview, where he explained why he called fellow rapper Russ "garbage rapper," and Wifi says it has nothing to do with his music, it was Lil Peep.

"I think he is very misunderstood about what exactly my problem is with him. I really don't have any problem with his music. I personally, from the bottom of my heart, I don't really care about his music." He explained.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here