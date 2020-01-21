Wifisfuneral addresses say Russ is a "garbage rapper,quot;

Rapper Wifisfuneral sat down for an interview, where he explained why he called fellow rapper Russ "garbage rapper," and Wifi says it has nothing to do with his music, it was Lil Peep.

"I think he is very misunderstood about what exactly my problem is with him. I really don't have any problem with his music. I personally, from the bottom of my heart, I don't really care about his music." He explained.

"I know he doesn't care about mine, so we don't lose at that extreme at all. Secondly, I never knew that someone would be so offended by my words. I never thought I would have so much power to offend someone."

Wifisfuneral says that the meat began after Russ's comments after Peep's death:

"Thirdly, the reason I said that was not because it was a trend and not because, you know, people were saying at that time how, & # 39; Oh, fuck Russ & # 39; I am a drug addict. drugs. Top to bottom. We're just going to deal with it like that. "

Wifi continued: "So, you want to tell me that people who have problems like me, people who have problems like Peep, people who have problems like, you know … we are legitimate losers? Then I expressed my pain because anyway or the way I've tried to do it just doesn't work for me, am I a loser for that? Very good, well then fuck you. Check out his full explanation below.

Russ sat down with Joe Budden for an episode of Pull Up last year, where he made the following comments:

"Basically, what happened is that you allowed 13-year-old white children to tell the world what hip-hop culture is. That's the problem," Russ told Joe. "I finished biting my tongue with shit. There are people like Lil Pumps, Smokepurpps and only people who are using the fact that hip-hop is the best thing to do right now. They are using that as a tool to marketing to be jesters. "

He added: "They are literally telling the rest of the world … that this is what it means to be black, in a sense, and that is the problem. I understand that I am not black, but, God forbid, if China looks at me and he says that this is what it means to be black, they shouldn't because I am not black, but if they do, at least it is not ridiculous. At least I am talking about self-reliance, property [and music. "