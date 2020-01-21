Why did free agent Marcell Ozuna sign a one-year contract with Bravos instead of a long-term contract?

Free agent gardener Marcell Ozuna agreed a year with the Braves on Tuesday, without obtaining the long-term contract he wanted when he reached the open market.

Ozuna, who just turned 29, will earn $ 18 million in 2020, Atlanta said. He comes from a 29-homer season with the Cardinals and will enter the place in the middle of the Braves' lineup that Josh Donaldson occupied last year.

Ozuna was solid but unspectacular in his two seasons at St. Louis, accumulating five wins over the replacement, according to Baseball Reference. He cut .241 / .328 / .472 in 2019, and still has the charm of his 2017 production in Miami that sent him to the All-Star Game and then led people to wait for the progression of the star.

So why did Ozuna get only one year and no long-term security from the Braves? There are a couple of probable factors.

Pick Compensation Project

Because Ozuna rejected a $ 17.8 million qualification offer from the Cardinals at the start of the offseason, the MLB collective bargaining agreement stipulates that the team that signs it in the free agency must transfer a draft selection to St. Louis As we have seen with other recent free agents, that rule probably made signing Ozuna less acceptable to interested teams and reduced its market value.

However, the Braves were inclined to deliver a recruitment selection for a low-risk short-term agreement. After losing to Donaldson, who signed with the organization for a year last season, the disputing team needed an extra blow in the middle of their order. Ozuna gives that momentum.

Fielding decrease

After winning a Golden Glove in 2017, Ozuna had trouble managing the left garden in St. Louis. Beyond his gaffes, offered very little rank, ranking only in the third percentile in the metrics above the Baseball Savant average.

The teams had reason to look at the Ozuna field with skepticism, particularly in the context of a multi-year contract that would lead to 30 years. Given the current defensive rank of Ronald Acuña Jr. in the center garden for the Braves, Ozuna's deficiencies could be minimized in 2020.

"Try it,quot; agreement

Ozuna could certainly reach a long-term contract next offseason with an outstanding campaign for the Braves. Age will not be a big problem, especially if the agreement is three or four years old, and the production aligned with 2017 would be a fairly convincing case to bet on the Dominican Republic native. In addition, he will once again be part of a playoff contender, an increase in profile bonus that provides alignment support and possible turns at bat in October.