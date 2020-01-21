Why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still everyone's golden couple

You are forgiven if you did not know that they also delivered some prizes at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night.
Because if you were just checking Twitter, you might have thought that Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston Embracing behind the scenes was the main event and the speeches and tributes that developed a few meters away were just a burden.
It is the awards season, of course, that has joined them most recently, first at the Golden Globes and again at the SAG Awards, where Aniston was a winner for acting in a television drama for The morning show and Pitt picked up another secondary actor trophy for Once upon a time … in Hollywood. But we know they are friends, that Brad was at Jen's 50th birthday party a year ago and made an appearance at his Christmas party last month.
So why does the group faint on Sunday night? What do those two have? In addition to the fact that his obvious mutual respect shows that breaking a person's heart is not an unforgivable act, that time does fun things for wounds that were once left open, and that the world doesn't care that 15 years have passed since these two separated in a devastating way?
Well, for starters, has anyone noticed how the Internet has made it much harder to leave things?
For example, when Pitt and Angelina Jolie It ended in 2016, one of Twitter's main conclusions was karma, as Aniston's memes proliferated online.
And then any sad tweet published in February 2018 in response to the news that Aniston and Justin Theroux they had separated instantly and were overwhelmed by a wave of joy upon realizing that Aniston and Pitt were free to return to their rightful place.
It was understandable. Together they were an honest golden couple from Hollywood (no less important for their enviable tan), the main cheerleader and the quarterback, king and queen of the prom. After years of operating in a strange way, the world had the opportunity to straighten up.
That would have been nice. The world needs to straighten up. It just isn't going to be an Aniston-Pitt meeting that does it, as evidenced by the fact that we woke up the morning after the SAG Awards to find the world still scrambled.
But we do Understand why the idea is so desirable. (We'll even make you a better one, before Gwyneth Paltrow announced its commitment to another BradWe even felt a pang of possibility that she and Pitt were still meant to be.) When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got together in 1998, everything was great. They were two of the biggest businesses on the planet. Pitt was a furious heartbreaker, and was about to creatively increase his level with Fight club. friends I was in.
We repeat, friends It was still on. Pitt even made a Thanksgiving episode and was nominated for an Emmy.
When their romance first bloomed in the spring of 1998, they waited before going public, denying the reports when they were still in the phase of meeting you and then doing everything possible to not be photographed together, even when places arrived in it car. But sightings accumulated: dating nights at hot spots in Los Angeles, friendsThe party of the 100th episode in the fall, Acapulco for Valentine's Day in 1999 and Jen's 30th birthday.
Aniston would say Diane Sawyer Years later that they both knew, "on our first date,quot; (created by pairing agents), they would be one thing. "It was strange … It was a really easy night. It was a lot of fun."
"Jennifer is much calmer now, like a woman who has a good relationship,quot; Lisa Kudrow saying Rolling Stone (who observed a framed picture of Pitt in silhouette sitting at Aniston headquarters in Los Angeles, and then a relaxed and smiling Pitt at his coffee table) in March 1999. "There is not much to say about them because there isn’t problems. They are both light years ahead of themselves. Do you know how your grandparents have a certain perspective on life? Now they have it. "
When asked what attracted her to Pitt, Aniston told the magazine: "Oh, I hate this! I can't talk about it. I'm sorry. I'm not holding back, just preserving something that is mine." As for those who speculated that the actors were trying to generate publicity by issuing denials and playing to be shy, she denied that.
"It's not that at all. How funny. They think: & # 39; People know they are together, so why not give the press their image and end that? & # 39; Because we decided not to. Responsibility to the public is my job, not what happens in my private life. Talking about a relationship trivializes something that is not anyone's business. When it comes to privacy issues, it is difficult, because I'm a talkative ".
What she would admit is this: "I will tell you that this is the happiest moment of my life, that I am happier than ever. I do not say why, it is for many reasons: work, love, family, just life, everything."
However, sooner rather than later, they gave the public what they wanted, and more.
Making their red carpet debut at the 1999 Emmy together, with Jen swinging those braids and beach waves and Brad with that open collar he used to make, they were the only couple that cared. And they would remain the only couple on the red carpet who cared while they were together.
The girlfriend of the United States and the star of the biggest television show, joining forces with what will soon be twice (1995 and 2000, Sexiest Man Alive? OMG!
Rumors also followed wherever they went, that they were engaged, or maybe already married. Maybe it was a less cynical moment, because the rumors tended to at least advance, rather than separate.
Given their attempt at a discreet start, it is not surprising that they did not share that they were engaged and then, when they married on July 29, 2000, security consumed everything. The guests, even Cameron Diaz and the cast of friendsThey had to use special pins to pass the guards on Malibu's private estate, where they exchanged vows at sunset overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Aniston wore a Lawrence Steele and Pitt beaded dress dressed in a Hedi Slimane tuxedo. They released an official black and white photo of themselves on their wedding day for everyone to flatter.
"I had those typical concerns the day before my wedding," Aniston reminded Rolling Stone in September 2001, "but on the day of, I was just excited in a good way. The good thing about weddings now is that it's not just a girl thing. It's a team effort. The stereotype used to be grumbling men, like, & # 39; Why? Are you making me do this? There is nothing more moving than seeing a man cry at his own wedding.
"My friends supported me," he continued, "especially when they discovered what a loving human being is, Brad. At first they say: & # 39; I hope it's not a jerk, a conceited smug or whatever. & # 39; But you get over that in five minutes. Which is a true tribute to who it is. It just disarms you immediately. But, I mean, nobody was. "Type. Brad Pitt! & # 39; and gave me a thumbs up and a wink. They were happy for me. "
Of course, once they got married, fulfilling everyone's infinite hopes for a hot second, the talk about babies arrived. Are you pregnant Are you planning to get pregnant? How many children does Pitt want? Does Aniston even want children? Newlyweds were barely allowed a honeymoon period.
"I always thought of two or three children, but Brad is definitely seven years old. He loves the idea of a big family," Aniston said in the May 2001 issue of Vanity fair, the publication to which he would return four years later to give a particularly enlightening relationship after death.
But in 2001, were there any clues that, as in love as Pitt and Aniston were, perhaps they were not the other's answer?
"This has been the most difficult year of my life, as well as the best year of my life," he said. "Marriage brings out all the things I pushed: fears, distrust, doubts, insecurities. It's like opening Pandora's box. Every question arises: it's like: & # 39; Here's the key, do it ! & # 39; "
She even cut her hair in October 2000, she said, "to relieve me of the slavery of herself,quot; (meanwhile, probably one million women received lobes in response) and then I couldn't wait for her to grow back.
Aniston and Pitt were testing their "complete honesty,quot; with another person, and she discovered that they had respective problems to solve, what they were doing together.
"We have had this healing process among us, or deconstructing these ideals of ourselves to get rid of that feeling that we carry in ourselves," he explained to Vanity fair. "These children's things have given me a career, I have channeled it into something positive: being able to make people laugh."
Aniston, whose parents divorced when she was 9 years old, also said she really had nothing to do with what seemed like an ideal marriage.
"I had no idea," he admitted. "I did not grow up surrounded by any form of marriage." For her, "finding someone who was your best friend, with whom you could grow and enjoy the passage of time," seemed like a plan. It certainly didn't sound boring.
That summer, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary and moved to a $ 15 million house in Beverly Hills. In November 2001, seeking to complete their already illustrious careers, they also joined the talent agent Brad Gray to form Plan B Entertainment, which in recent years (with only Pitt remaining from the original trio) was behind the Oscar winners for Best Picture 12 years of slavery Y Moonlight. Pitt reported a price of $ 20 million per movie. In 2002, Aniston would be part of the historical negotiations that added the six friends Co-stars $ 1 million per episode.
There was nothing do not powerful about the couple that were Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.
But they are two sides of each story.
That emotional calculation that Aniston said was happening at that time sounds necessary and replenished, but apparently Pitt was not feeling the benefits on his part.
"I spent the 90s trying to hide, trying to evade the cacophony of celebrities. I began to get tired of myself sitting on a sofa, holding a joint, hiding. I began to feel pathetic," Pitt said. parade in 2011 in an interview that would generate all kinds of pain. "It was very clear to me that I intended to try to find a movie about an interesting life, but I was not living an interesting life. I think my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend marriage was something that was not." .
Urged to explain, Pitt said in a statement to E! News later: "It saddens me that this has been interpreted in this way (as a blow in Aniston). Jen is an incredibly generous, affectionate and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship that I value very much. The point in the What I was trying to do is not that Jen was bored, but that I was getting bored to myself, and I am responsible for that. "
Pitt then told him Don In 2013, "about a decade ago," after spending his life as the type of person who cannot finish things, he had an "epiphany: a decision not to waste my opportunities. It was a feeling of Get up. Because otherwise, what is the point? "
Well, in fact it would rise.
The years of 2004 and 2005 understood this strange blur of "what was happening and when"Does Pitt know how old there are in a decade?
In 2003, Aniston and Pitt had added extensive Santa Barbara property to their real estate portfolio ("Brad is a man of the land," he told W. "He wants land, earth, land) "and they were still renovating their home in Beverly Hills, with the Pitt architecture fan leading aesthetically.
"We fight," she said W in February 2003, describing herself as a "conflict avoider,quot;. "Well, we have discussions. I'm not a fan of fighting when he's screaming. I like to achieve something. But I don't trust a couple that says they don't fight."
Aniston also said, somewhat cautiously, when asked if Pitt was the love of his life: "Is he the love of my life? I think you always ask yourself: & # 39; Are you the love of my life? & # 39; I mean, I don't know, I've never been someone who says: “It's the love of my life.” It is certainly a great love in my life.
"I know we have something special, especially in all this chaos. In this crazy, bright, wonderful and hard business we have, it is good to have someone who is anchored and knows you, really knows all of you."
In January 2004, she said about Prime time with ABC News & # 39; Diane Sawyer that Pitt had helped teach him the merits of forgiveness, that is, regarding his constant estrangement from his mother, that he had written a revealing book about the family and that he did not receive an invitation for his daughter's wedding.
"One thing Brad always told me, & # 39; you know what, we're going to do our best." At that time, she also said that her plan was to have a baby after friends He concluded his 10-year career that year.
Aniston even mocked the rabid interest in playing a paparazzo who can't stop screaming "when are you going to have a baby ?!" on a star on the red carpet during a Saturday night live Sketch. But all those headlines were exhausting.
Asked about that 2003 W interview, particularly the part where the writer noticed that she paused when asked if Pitt was the love of her life, Aniston said she hated to read that.
"I can't imagine being with any other human being. I married him because it was the love of my life," he told Sawyer. "And you know, it's the funniest thing I've ever had. So when these things are written in magazines and taken out of context, it's very frustrating because people take it and run with it … Jesus, we get divorced and move to different homes. "
Fair enough. But some headlines are true.
The appearance of Aniston and Pitt in May at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival was a time to remember. One of the last ones, in fact.
Earlier that year, filming had begun MR. And Mrs. Smith, which was originally supposed to star in Pitt and Nicole Kidmanbefore the Australian star had to leave and was replaced by Angelina Jolie.
"I didn't know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life," Jolie later said in the January 2007 issue of Fashion. "But it was clear that he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And then, we both lived, I guess, very complete lives … I think we were the last two people looking for a relationship. It certainly wasn't. I was quite happy to be a single mother. "
Jolie continued, in an interview that Aniston would later consider "a little cool,quot; (also for fashion): "Because of the movie, we ended up getting together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and association that suddenly happened. I think a few months later I realized, & # 39; God, I can't wait to go to work. & # 39; … Everything we had to do with each other, we found a lot of joy together and a lot of real teamwork. We became a kind of couple. "
"I think that until the end of filming for us, I think, we realized that it could mean something more than we had previously allowed ourselves to believe. And both of us knowing that the reality of that was something big, something that was going to take a lot of consideration would ".
Mm … hmm.
Although Jolie would later say that, by way of MR. And Mrs. Smith, their children had a unique opportunity to see their parents fall in love, said the actress fashion In 2007, she and Pitt remained "very, very good friends,quot; until they separated.
After spending almost a whole year burned by the headlines that their break was imminent, Aniston and Pitt went to Anguilla for the New Year, so it became their last hurray by the beach, an apparent sensational challenge show that only Remember now for how anachronistic it was. . (And it's all the weirdest to know now that Aniston and Theroux's last New Year's hooray at Cabo in January 2018 coincided with his breakup)
A week later, on January 7, 2005, Pitt and Aniston issued a joint statement: "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow this kind of thing, we would like to explain that our separation does not it is the result of none of the speculations reported by the sensationalist media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. Happily we remain committed and taking care of friends with great love and admiration for each other. Your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months " .
For that summer, Pitt went to Ethiopia with Jolie to be there when he adopted his daughter. Zahara, so between that and your absurdly timed domestic time W shoot, everything had been revealed in his corner.
And yet, no everybody It was revealed. Aniston told him fashion after Jolie's interview, a couple of years later, "There were things printed there that were definitely from a time when I didn't know what was happening. I felt that those details were a bit inappropriate to discuss … That about how she I couldn't wait to go to work every day? That was really great. "
This review of what happened continued for years (see: Pitt in 2011 and 2013, Rachel Green's memes when Jolie filed for divorce, etc.) and, who knew, she was apparently prepared for a full return in 2018.
But I hope we have also explained why talking about a rebirth of Brad and Jen should continue to be so important, no matter how friendly they are now, regardless of how it looks when two people, fresh out of the awards, take a moment to congratulate each other. from all my heart.
People turned over when Brad and Angelina separated. And this will also happen.
"We are not in daily communication," said Aniston The Hollywood reporter for its January 30, 2015 edition. "But we want nothing but wonderful things for each other. No one did anything wrong. Do you know what I mean? It was like, sometimes things (happen). If the world I could only stop with the stupid bulls of soap operas- "There is no history. I mean, at this point it is beginning to be, please give more credit to these human beings."
Can you imagine the level of soap opera drama that would emerge now? (Here's an idea: there wasn't even Twitter when they separated the first time.)
ME! The news found out in March 2017, while Pitt's surprisingly controversial divorce proceedings continued in the headlines, that he and Aniston had maintained a "friendly but limited relationship."
What really looked like something we wouldn't have predicted in 2005, when Aniston burst into tears intermittently while saying Vanity fair about the collapse of their marriage.
"The world was in shock, and I was in shock," he said.
The only thing more shocking would be for those two to be together again now, 15 years after they separated for reasons beyond Aniston.
"They send text messages from time to time and have exchanged a few words over the years, but there is nothing beyond that at this time," a source told E! News following the separation of Aniston and Theroux. "He wishes Brad a lot, but that was a lifetime ago and then they were both very different people."
Accept it, most of us are very different people now, which is probably the reason why so many enjoy the act of wanting something that makes them feel as before. We understand that nothing sounds more attractive these days than revisiting a simpler moment, but let's not forget that it was do not A simpler moment for Jen and Brad.
"The past is a long time in the past," said a source after Aniston hosted Pitt at her Christmas party, an early gift for all of us. "They don't talk often, but when they do it is very warm and positive. It's not as important to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no problems being in the same place at the same time."
