Why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still everyone's golden couple

You are forgiven if you did not know that they also delivered some prizes at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night.

Because if you were just checking Twitter, you might have thought that Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston Embracing behind the scenes was the main event and the speeches and tributes that developed a few meters away were just a burden.

It is the awards season, of course, that has joined them most recently, first at the Golden Globes and again at the SAG Awards, where Aniston was a winner for acting in a television drama for The morning show and Pitt picked up another secondary actor trophy for Once upon a time … in Hollywood. But we know they are friends, that Brad was at Jen's 50th birthday party a year ago and made an appearance at his Christmas party last month.

So why does the group faint on Sunday night? What do those two have? In addition to the fact that his obvious mutual respect shows that breaking a person's heart is not an unforgivable act, that time does fun things for wounds that were once left open, and that the world doesn't care that 15 years have passed since these two separated in a devastating way?