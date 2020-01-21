Why Alexis Neiers keeps fighting with Nancy Jo Sales 10 years later

"Have a good life … goodbye."

Those were the last (infamous) words of reality star and criminals that will soon be condemned, Alexis Neiers, he told the journalist: Nancy Jo Sales, after reading a profile of herself in Vanity fair in March 2010.

For those who did not see Pretty wild In E!, follow the thieves "Bling Ring,quot;, who robbed the rich and famous and were convicted of robbery, or see Sofia Coppola2013 movie based on the high profile case, then here is a review.

In mid-2008 and early 2009, Calabasas teenagers stole celebrity homes, including Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale and more.

For his participation in the crimes, Alexis was sentenced to six months in jail in May 2010, although he served only 30 days, a suspended sentence of two years, three years probation and he was ordered to pay restitution to Bloom.

But before going to prison, E! The cameras captured the eccentric and bustling lifestyle of her and her family.