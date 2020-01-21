Why Alexis Neiers keeps fighting with Nancy Jo Sales 10 years later

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
"Have a good life … goodbye."
Those were the last (infamous) words of reality star and criminals that will soon be condemned, Alexis Neiers, he told the journalist: Nancy Jo Sales, after reading a profile of herself in Vanity fair in March 2010.
For those who did not see Pretty wild In E!, follow the thieves "Bling Ring,quot;, who robbed the rich and famous and were convicted of robbery, or see Sofia Coppola2013 movie based on the high profile case, then here is a review.
In mid-2008 and early 2009, Calabasas teenagers stole celebrity homes, including Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale and more.
For his participation in the crimes, Alexis was sentenced to six months in jail in May 2010, although he served only 30 days, a suspended sentence of two years, three years probation and he was ordered to pay restitution to Bloom.
But before going to prison, E! The cameras captured the eccentric and bustling lifestyle of her and her family.
And in the middle of filming Pretty wild, Alexis' voicemail message to Nancy Jo remains apart from the history of television. Tears were shed, shouts occurred, the facts were written incorrectly, etc.
Overall, the drama was delicious.
This is what happened: after reading your profile on Vanity fair, the reality show star was stunned to see that it was not accurately portrayed. The headline alone, titled "The suspect wore Louboutins," was enough to enrage her.
"Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers' call," begins her voicemail, but continues to repeat again and again because her mother, Andrea Arlington-Dunne, keep interrupting.
Finally, after several attempts, he was able to get a good voice message: "I opened up to you so that the world could know how great, incredible, talented, strong and healthy girl I am, not even a girl, young lady. I am petrified, Petrified with this story! I am so disappointed. And I am letting you know that I will clarify this. Have a good life, bye. "
Well, it seems that 10 years later, the enmity between Nancy Jo and Alexis is still strong.
On Tuesday, Vanity fair remembered in the infamous profile by the journalist. And because the media love nostalgia and the main milestones, Nancy herself wrote a new piece about that time in her life, the voicemail meme and her current thoughts about Alexis.
However the Pretty wild The star was not feeling it.
"By the way, Nancy and all my text exchange this summer, where she is again, checked by the judicial documentation I provide, is available in my patreon account," Alexis responded to the publication of the publication. cheep About the article. Later, he tweeted: "Which is funny since other renowned networks called (Nancy) for lying in the article. But bless for trying to remain relevant."
"It had nothing to do with a,quot; piece of breath ", but everything that had to do with you lying about your intention and your representation of me. Stop trying to take advantage of me, leech. Goodbye,quot; Alexis shared in another tweet.
He also held firm that, in fact, he did not use Louboutins.
"Please see the police documents of what was taken from my house on the day of the arrest," he wrote. next to documents. "I never had louboutins."
"The conclusion is that Vanity Fair was the only means we did during my trial," he said. explained. "He promised my lawyer one thing and did another. He lied and painted an image of me that made me even more unpleasant (if that were possible) on a serious note, it was!"
"And that affected me and my ability to fight my case in some way." Alexis continued. "Then, ten years later, I owned it. You weren't fair. You lied. Admit it and admit that you wanted to be relevant and that's why you wrote the article, then the book, then you sold it to the cinema AND THEN YOU PLAYED."
And while Alexis seemed upset with the recent article Vanity fair posted, it seems to be getting cold.
"The suspect passed from Louboutins and now uses Chanel from head to toe," he said. joked, next to an elegant outfit. Later he turned to his Instagram Stories to share that he was "having fun,quot; with everything that happened, and warned that he would not stop talking about it until he felt good and ready.
At this time, it seems that Nancy Jo has not yet commented on Alexis social media posts.
%MINIFYHTMLd4e714d971aaa5924bf78adba32311d711%