Who will win the Super Bowl 2020? Selection, prediction, odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

%MINIFYHTML78754127186b03fd96e154ffe1defc9c11% %MINIFYHTML78754127186b03fd96e154ffe1defc9c12%

In large part due to the Patrick Mahomes factor, we understand why Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and the Chiefs is being framed as a spectacular offensive clash in Kansas City and a stifling defense in San Francisco. Mahomes, the reigning MVP of the NFL, also has a strong impact on the point spread, which opened at 1 1/2 in favor of the Chiefs.

However, this Super Bowl narrative omits an important fact. As good as Kansas City has been offensive throughout the season, with Mahomes fighting his mid-season knee injury during the second half of the year and refining his connections with people like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson San Francisco has been even better.

%MINIFYHTML78754127186b03fd96e154ffe1defc9c13% %MINIFYHTML78754127186b03fd96e154ffe1defc9c14%

MORE: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 54 in Miami

Mahomes 'injury biases the numbers since the Chiefs' quarterback missed a couple of starts, but not enough. The 49ers ranked second in the NFL behind the Ravens in points per game for the regular season. Even considering the wild card and division playoff totals, games in which Kansas City scored 51 and 35 points, San Francisco still has the best scoring offense, 30.2 points per game compared to the Chiefs' 29.8 points.

In particular, the 49ers are doing it with a quarterback who completed only six passes in the NFC championship game and threw only 208 yards in their two combined playoff games.

2020 Super Bowl selection prediction

That diversity is why San Francisco has an advantage over Kansas City in Super Bowl 54, scheduled for February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It seems that the more the 49ers advance, the less they ask Jimmy Garoppolo. But the waning QB numbers of 28 in the last month make it easy to forget that he threw for 349 yards and 4 touchdowns in a victory in early December over the Saints that ended up allowing the 49ers to win the No. 1 seed for the postseason. When they have needed it to produce, he has fulfilled.

Jimmy Garoppolo https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8f/c1/jimmy-garoppolo-011120-getty-ftrjpg_1ub4usiw663x91wm6d0pbhne0r.jpg?t=-1759206217,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Of course, if the 49ers get their way, Garoppolo won't do much in the Super Bowl. Armed with the second best ground offensive in the NFL (again behind Baltimore), San Francisco in the game for the NFC title ran for a Green Bay tip defense in the middle of the road that statistically was better than Kansas City in 2019. That is bad news for the Chiefs, even after his excellent performance against Derrick Henry in the AFC championship game.

The 49ers approach is simple: a lot of movement prior to the click and a large dose of wrong steering; dominant block along the line of scrimmage, inside and outside, by Joe Staley, Laken Tomlinson, Ben Garland, Mike Person, Mike McGlinchey, Kyle Juszcyk, George Kittle and even Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders and Kendrick Bourne; constantly fresh legs in the back field thanks to the rotation of Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman; Timely plays and cunning designs by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco does not have the benefit of a passer like Mahomes, but he has demonstrated in the course of Garoppolo's completely healthy first season with the team that he does not need one.

SUPER BOWL 54 MYTHS: The worst early narratives for 49ers-Chiefs

Raheem Mostert https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/60/22/raheem-mostert-011920-getty-ftrjpg_c56m77pjflv217rotypa7duzg.jpg?t=-1058556561,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Chiefs also have their share of advantages in this confrontation, starting with Mahomes. They finished the fifth regular season in aerial yards per game. They have been better than the 49ers in the rotation differential, +8 to +4.

However, Kansas City probably needs some wasted time to win this game. That powerful pass offense faces the best pass defense in the NFL, led by a safe corner of Richard Sherman and driven by what can only be described as an absurd pass race.

Note that Nick Bosa, the general selection n. 2 in the 2019 NFL Draft and Sporting News Rookie of the Year, it was simply the icing on the cake for a defensive line that already had first-round picks in Dee Ford (former Chief), Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. No NFL team has a better or deeper defensive front.

MORE: how the 49ers built a Super Bowl team in three years

On the second level, the 49ers now have Kwon Alexander again healthy to congratulate Fred Warner. In high school, Jaquiski Tartt has returned to the lineup to complete a shell of dangerous defensive backs that, beyond Sherman, includes Jimmie Ward, Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Moseley and Dontae Johnson.

San Francisco also ticks all the boxes on special teams, even though Kansas City has the best kicker in Harrison Butker over Robbie Gould. The rookie 49ers bettor, Mitch Wishnowsky, is not a boom, but he managed to get opponents into his own 20-yard line 23 times in the regular season, two more than Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt. The 49ers finished fifth in the NFL in non-offensive touchdowns per game; The Chiefs finished 10th.

Nick Bosa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/52/37/nick-bosa-102719-getty-ftrjpg_544bzpdqko8n1sj8u0k3y1o6k.jpg?t=260589838,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Combined, all these factors suggest that the Bosses, while extremely talented and absolutely worthy of their place in the Super Bowl, are simply overcome. Kansas City may be the team with the most impressive player in the game in Mahomes, but it is not the most complete team.

We like the 49ers to win their sixth Super Bowl, which would put them in a tie with the Patriots and Steelers for most of all time, not because "the defense wins championships." We like them about the Chiefs because the defense wins championships, especially when it is complemented by a superior offensive and is hampered by zero notable weaknesses.

Super Bowl Selection 54

49ers 31, Chiefs 27