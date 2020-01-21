Who will close the gap between rich and poor? The | Poverty and development

Our economic system is broken and overwhelmingly favoring the rich. That is the message of an Oxfam International report that was published when the 50th World Economic Forum started in Davos, Switzerland.

The UK-based charity discovered that the number of billionaires has doubled in the last decade to reach more than 2,000.

They control more money than 4.6 billion of the poorest people on Earth.

If the two richest men sat in their fortune stacked on $ 100 bills, they would be in outer space, according to the report, while most people, especially women, would be sitting on the floor.

The charity says the gap is widening because governments are not guaranteeing that rich people and corporations pay enough taxes.

Presenter:

Martine Dennis

Guests:

Daragh McDowell – Head of the European branch in the global strategic and risk consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft

Max Lawson – Chief of inequality policy at Oxfam International

Matthew Lesh – Head of research at the Adam Smith Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News