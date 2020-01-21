What the stars of Netflix's joy are doing today

The heart and soul of the Navarro team and the king of the talk, Jerry, 20, is the most important star of Encourage, conquering people with their heartbreaking background story, positive attitude and perseverance to make mat. And it is not surprising that people want to know how they can help Jerry, who lost his mother at age 16.

"Since CHEER came out, several people came up to ask me how they could help me. In response, my cheerful mothers reactivated the Gofundme they created for me four years ago," he wrote on Instagram, linking to the page that is close to reaching his goal of $ 50,000 to help you continue your education (you have two more years) and encourage your career.

And don't worry, Jerry is still on Navarro's team for the 2020 season, also cheering on the world champion Wildcats of Cheer Athletics after receiving a $ 10,000 scholarship to study at the University of Louisville, posting a photo of himself in A Louisville cheer uniform in the fall of 2019.

"Back and better than ever," he captioned a photo with Navarro's uniform on January 11, adding that he was ready "for the third round with my family."

Instagram followers: 397K