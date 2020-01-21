Wendy Williams scolds Lori Harvey's parents in a violent comment for letting her out with the future: some say the TV host went too far, especially after her divorce from Kevin Hunter

After months of speculation, Lori Harvey and Future finally made their relationship official, as they both updated their social media accounts with photos of their vacations in Jamaica.

The couple flew to the exotic destination along with some of Lori's best friends to celebrate their 23rd birthday, and according to their latest Instagram photos, it seems that everyone is having a good time.

Surprisingly, Future, who is usually very reserved about his private life, shared a new opportunity, in which he and Lori snuggle in the pool at their vacation home in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The two seem to be enjoying being together while Steve Harvey's stepdaughter is smiling happily, while Future is close, and seems to be hugging her.

Meanwhile, Lori also shared a photo of her getaway on her Instagram. In its new publication, the model poses for the camera with a two-piece black swimsuit.

The romantic photographs generated a lot of excitement among the couple's fans, but not everyone was happy to see them together.

Some people commented that the "Move That Dope,quot; artist was taking advantage of the situation, since dating someone like Harvey could be good for his career.

TV presenter Wendy Williams is one of those people who is not a fan of the couple. Williams filed for divorce from separated husband Kevin Hunter last year.

She said in her program: “She has eight children with four different moms! If this were my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, break her skull and throw her down the stairs. And you are not the boss of your children when they are 23 years old. Lori, what are you doing? Girl, everyone talks about you … You're so pretty and you don't have to be that girl! "

Others condemned the relationship by writing that their goals were toxic or that Lori settled for someone else's leftovers, probably in a reference that the rapper has fathered six children of 6 different women.

However, fans quickly realized that Future had never before been so open about the state of their relationship, since they had never posted a photo of their previous girlfriends apart from Ciara.

