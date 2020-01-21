Wendy Williams confirms that NeNe Leakes is leaving RHOA!

It seems that the fears of NeNe Leakes fans may be about to come true. It has already been revealed that NeNe fans have gone crazy because less and less appears on the show.

Now, it seems that Wendy Williams, who is NeNe's best friend for a while, comes with news that RHOA star fans won't like it. The Shade Room knows more details.

Ndy Wendy Williams had Jerry O 'Connell on the couch this morning, and during their interview, Wendy and Jerry were talking about the "Real Housewives,quot; franchise. After they talked about the ladies of the Beverly Hills franchise, the topic quickly changed to Atlanta, "The Shade Room published.

TSR continued and wrote: ‘Wendy revealed that this morning #NeneLeakes sent him a text message and told him he was resigning. Now we all know that both Nene and Wendy have developed a close bond in recent months. "

It has also been revealed that Wendy talked to Nene through the camera and said: "In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life." Forget about the hairpieces and argue with them. "

People don't think it's okay for Wendy to spill tea like that. They said that if NeNe had wanted to make this public, she would have announced it herself.

One commenter published this: "Well, Nene has also had a problem with production for a long time because it is more productions that make her want to leave."

A follower published: "Nene resigns every year, he knows he will come back," and another fan said: "I am sure this is what I intended you to do with the information."

Someone else wrote: ‘I lost count of how many times Nene,quot; abandoned "the program. 🤷🏿‍♀️ ’

A NeNe supporter posted this: "Why does Wendy P always shape the body by spilling things it shouldn't?" Do you want karma to hit again? "And another fan feels the same:" Girl, I would announce it if I wanted everyone to know. "

What do you think about all this? Will NeNe really leave the show?



