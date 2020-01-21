Watch the Jonas Brothers recreate an iconic Camp Rock scene

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Talk about an explosion of the past.
The jonas brothers they are taking him back today to his Rock camp Instagram days: side bangs included. Joe Jonas He took Instagram to share a TikTok of himself and the rest of the JoBros recreating an iconic scene of Rock camp where the brothers channel their inner Shane Gray (played by Joe), Jason Gray (played by Kevin Jonas) and Nate Gray (portrayed by Nick Jonas)
With the classic side bangs and fashion in the early 2000s, the "Connect 3,quot; recreates a scene for all ages.
"I don't want to waste my summer in a camp! I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud!" Joe recreates.
"Hey man, we used to love this place! Three years ago, we were campers!" Nick says reciting his old line, rocking with a curly hair wig and a leather jacket.
And now, Kevin with the iconic kicker, "This is where Connect 3 … connected."
Who knows what may have led the trio to return to their Rock camp roots through TikTok, but fans and followers on Instagram loved it. Wilder Valderrama He even commented on the post, "LOLOO,quot;.
This ode TikTok from Rock camp and his iconic trio is the latest in a series of JoBros Instagram posts that have made us laugh hysterically.
Last week, Joe and Nick took advantage of their acting skills after recreating another iconic scene of keeping up with the Kardashians in which Kim KardashianY Khloe Kardashian he got into that infamous fight. You know, the iconic scene "Don & # 39; t Be F – king Rude,quot; from the second season of E! show.
In the Instagram video, Joe played the role of Kim, while Nick played Khloe, who unfortunately had to take some swings from a bag.
The two brothers did a good job of recreating this iconic scene that even Kim Kardashian She noticed it and reacted to the video, writing: "OMGGGGGGGG,quot;.
We are eager to see what other content JoBros is waiting for us!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!
%MINIFYHTMLf84a024949115f9fa504015beb6d070811%