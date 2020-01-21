Watch the Jonas Brothers recreate an iconic Camp Rock scene

Talk about an explosion of the past.

The jonas brothers they are taking him back today to his Rock camp Instagram days: side bangs included. Joe Jonas He took Instagram to share a TikTok of himself and the rest of the JoBros recreating an iconic scene of Rock camp where the brothers channel their inner Shane Gray (played by Joe), Jason Gray (played by Kevin Jonas) and Nate Gray (portrayed by Nick Jonas)

With the classic side bangs and fashion in the early 2000s, the "Connect 3,quot; recreates a scene for all ages.

"I don't want to waste my summer in a camp! I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud!" Joe recreates.

"Hey man, we used to love this place! Three years ago, we were campers!" Nick says reciting his old line, rocking with a curly hair wig and a leather jacket.

And now, Kevin with the iconic kicker, "This is where Connect 3 … connected."

Who knows what may have led the trio to return to their Rock camp roots through TikTok, but fans and followers on Instagram loved it. Wilder Valderrama He even commented on the post, "LOLOO,quot;.