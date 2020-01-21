Watch Rob Kardashian Teach Dream the Lyrics to & # 39; & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; & # 39;

Children say the most damn things!
On Tuesday,Rob kardashian He took Instagram to share an adorable video of his 3-year-old daughter, Kardashian dream.
In the short but sweet clip, his little nugget asks him to play the popular and beloved song "Old Town Road,quot;, of Lil Nas X (which also has Billy Ray Cyrus) "The dream is the most fun,quot;, underlines the reality show personality in his publication of his father-daughter time.
"Can you put the horse in front?" Dream laughs, while telling his father in the short clip. "It's the horses in the back," Rob jokes.
"Can you put the horse in the back, please?" The 3-year-old asks once more. "Can you put that on?"
The video too cute for words also caught Dream's aunt's attention, Kim Kardashian. "She's so dumb," he keeping up with the Kardashians commented the star Many not only agreed with the mogul of fashion and beauty, but could not help sharing how adorable Dream was.
"My God, I love her! How adorable! I know you are a wonderful father, Rob," wrote a follower. "She is so pretty," another intervened.
Only two months ago, Rob celebrated his baby's third birthday. His little nugget had a fabulous time with his grandmother, Kris JennerHe's at home.
For the special occasion, the birthday girl put on a pastel pink dress that presented an explosion of flowers and shine. To make your day more memorable, Dream enjoyed a birthday cake with the theme of Hansen's trolls & # 39; s Cakes.
In addition, Dream's aunts and cousins joined in the fun. Assistants included, Kim and her two children, Chicago West Y West psalmY Khloe Kardashian And your daughter True thompson.
Here it is to see more adorable moments between the father-daughter duo.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!
%MINIFYHTML501341ecbae66060b5c05b536d035e2715%