Watch Rob Kardashian Teach Dream the Lyrics to & # 39; & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; & # 39;

Children say the most damn things!

On Tuesday,Rob kardashian He took Instagram to share an adorable video of his 3-year-old daughter, Kardashian dream.

In the short but sweet clip, his little nugget asks him to play the popular and beloved song "Old Town Road,quot;, of Lil Nas X (which also has Billy Ray Cyrus) "The dream is the most fun,quot;, underlines the reality show personality in his publication of his father-daughter time.

%MINIFYHTML501341ecbae66060b5c05b536d035e2713% %MINIFYHTML501341ecbae66060b5c05b536d035e2714%

"Can you put the horse in front?" Dream laughs, while telling his father in the short clip. "It's the horses in the back," Rob jokes.

"Can you put the horse in the back, please?" The 3-year-old asks once more. "Can you put that on?"

The video too cute for words also caught Dream's aunt's attention, Kim Kardashian. "She's so dumb," he keeping up with the Kardashians commented the star Many not only agreed with the mogul of fashion and beauty, but could not help sharing how adorable Dream was.