Watch Kate Upton almost hurt Jimmy Fallon with her Jiu-Jitsu skills

Do not mess with Kate Upton!

On Monday, the model showed her jujitsu skills in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with some awesome moves Unfortunately for the host Jimmy FallonKate recruited the night host for her demonstration.

While discussing her Strong4MeFitness initiative, a training program that strives to help women of all fitness levels develop strength and confidence, the new mother also shared that she already earned the first strip for her white belt in Jiu Jitsu.

"Oh my God. I'm obsessed with jujitsu," she said. "Then, you get your belt and then you win three stripes and then you go to the next color … and the test is very difficult. And you learn all these presentations: how to break someone's arm, how to take off the shoulder, how to drown them. And you they test: "How many stranglers do you know?"

After explaining that she has been practicing her movements with her husband Justin Verlander, as well as his mother-in-law, Jimmy asked the Illustrated Sports star cover to guide it and the Tonight show audience in a quick lesson.