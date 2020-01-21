Watch Kate Upton almost hurt Jimmy Fallon with her Jiu-Jitsu skills

Do not mess with Kate Upton!
On Monday, the model showed her jujitsu skills in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with some awesome moves Unfortunately for the host Jimmy FallonKate recruited the night host for her demonstration.
While discussing her Strong4MeFitness initiative, a training program that strives to help women of all fitness levels develop strength and confidence, the new mother also shared that she already earned the first strip for her white belt in Jiu Jitsu.
"Oh my God. I'm obsessed with jujitsu," she said. "Then, you get your belt and then you win three stripes and then you go to the next color … and the test is very difficult. And you learn all these presentations: how to break someone's arm, how to take off the shoulder, how to drown them. And you they test: "How many stranglers do you know?"
After explaining that she has been practicing her movements with her husband Justin Verlander, as well as his mother-in-law, Jimmy asked the Illustrated Sports star cover to guide it and the Tonight show audience in a quick lesson.
Dressed in a tight dress and heels, Kate began setting the rules for Jimmy.
"Just be sure to tap if you feel panic," he said. "Because I don't know my limits." Standing in her fighting position, the hostess of the night was instantly nervous and began to wander anxiously before Kate demonstrated the bare back strangulation movement.
Without giving him much time to prepare, Kate had Jimmy in a strangulation and unable to break free. "Oh god," he said. "Oh, man. Oh, man. Very good, that's good."
Unsure of how to get out of his grip, he began to squirm before finally tapping. Impressed by his strength, he said, "That's a good grip. How do you do that? I'm really fainting a bit."
With her arm still around Jimmy's neck, the model explained that it only takes 12 seconds to make someone pass out of a strangulation, which made her scared even more.
"Wait, how many seconds did you do that?" He said as Kate began to demonstrate the movement again. "You did it, like, seven … here, it's happening again. This time I can feel it … Wow."
Watch this hilariously unexpected moment between Kate and Jimmy in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!