Warrington Wolves sign Leilani Latu of Gold Coast Titans | Rugby League News

Leilani Latu has signed a two-year contract with Warrington Wolves

Warrington has signed Tonga striker Leilani Latu in a two-year contract before the new season.

The 26-year-old accessory, measuring 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 17 pounds 9 pounds, joins Wolves of Gold Coast Titans.

"We are always looking for quality rugby players to bring to our club and we believe that Leilani fits that," Warrington coach Steve Price said.

"I am eager to work with him and develop his game during his time at Warrington, as we feel there is much more he can contribute to the game."

Latu began his NRL career at Penrith Panthers in 2015 before joining Gold Coast two years later, while also representing Tonga in 2017.

"I am eager to train with the boys and create some combinations with them," Latu said.

"It's an exciting football brand here and I couldn't turn down the opportunity."

"I chose Warrington for the quality of the players and I also played with a couple of them in the NRL; Ben Murdoch-Masila and Sitaleki Akauola in Penrith and we had some success there."