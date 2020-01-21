Vitality Nations Cup: Noeline Taurua from New Zealand says victory over England is "a great start,quot; | Netball news

"It's a great start for us. We know it's just a start and we look forward to Wednesday."





Noeline Taurua was impressed by his New Zealand team on Sunday, but he doesn't get carried away.

Dame Noeline Taurua has taken a measured perspective after New Zealand's impressive initial victory over England in the Vitality Cup of Nations.

The world champions have arrived in England with a new team that secured gold at the Netball World Cup last year.

Maria Folau and defender Casey Kopua have retired from the game, while Laura Langman and Katrina Rore are taking sabbatics of international netball.

Despite losing that wealth of experience, the Silver Ferns produced polished minutes of netball and comfortably beat England 64-48 on Sunday night in Nottingham.

"It's a great start for us. However, we know it's just a start," said the head coach.

"I am very happy with the result, but I think the general performance standard and the transition of the new players (they were also great)."

As the game developed, it was clear that Taurua was going to give as much exposure to different players and combinations as possible, something that impressed Ama Agbeze.

"It's not very often that you see a coach make wholesale changes in terms of combinations every quarter," said the former England captain.

"They were able to accomplish and do the job. I think Noeline (Taurua) is really good at establishing a great culture. Many players have entered and it has almost been perfect."

"England managed to take all its players to the court, but they made great changes when they brought all their players in the last quarter."

On the Nottingham court, Bailey Mes made 11 of his 12 goal attempts for the Silver Ferns and was named as the player of the game.

The four shooters (Mes, Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio) gained time on the court and then, Mes shared the necessary approach as a result of Taurua's strategy.

"Every minute you are out there, it's about giving him absolutely everything you can," said the 30-year-old.

"Everyone has been doing that. We just try to stand firm in our structures, we do the basics really well and everyone turns and shoots, which is amazing to see."

We are a slightly different team but it is just about carrying out the systems, processes and culture that we want to have in our team. No matter who is there, we want to establish a benchmark every time we take it to court. Bailey Month

"The uniqueness of individuals is probably one of our strengths," Taurua added.

"They played wonderfully, everyone has their own style and flavor and I think it is quite difficult for the opposition to fight."

"The likes of Laura Langman, Casey Kopau, Maria Folau have put these players in a good position. They have given them experience and demonstrated the value of being a high performance athlete."

"You can never replace them, but I think those who come have learned a lot from some really cool people."

New Zealand will now rest and recover before facing Jamaica on Wednesday afternoon at Birmingham Arena.

The first match of the Sunshine Girls competition saw them beat South Africa 59-54. The scoreboard did not reflect his dominance and, after his incredibly disappointing Netball World Cup, it seems that Connie Francis has brought the players together well.

