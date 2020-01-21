Vitality Nations Cup: Amy Carter impresses in the first England Roses cap | Netball news

"I was not surprised to see her really adapting her game to the chaotic nature of international netball," said Australian Diamond head coach Lisa Alexander.

















1:10



Lisa Alexander and Ama Agbeze share their analysis of Amy Carter's first cap

Less than six minutes from England's test match in Nottingham, Amy Carter realized her childhood dream. He went to the court, won his first international cap for Vitality Roses and took his opportunity with both hands.

Carter replaced Jade Clarke, an unconditional who was making her 173rd appearance for her country, and arrived to play the Test against New Zealand alongside Chelsea Pitman, Natalie Haythornthwaite and George Fisher at the end of the England attack.

The Center immediately focused on a first central defensive pass after finding Pitman coldly in his first attack and making the crowd roar in gratitude afterwards.

Carter hit the tip of Fran Williams before getting his at the edge of the circle: Williams returned the favor and picked up the ball.

However, the 21-year-old girl had not finished there, as she showed her ability to constantly drive through the New Zealand area and seemed to be at home in a trial court.

"Amy came to our tour of Australia and New Zealand and performed consistently well against both styles of play," head coach Jess Thirlby said before the competition.

"She is in our Futures program. Futures is very important for those athletes, predominantly younger athletes, who are not yet in a position where they can commit to the Roses program full time.

Congratulations to Amy Carter for your first hat today. I am sure that many more will come.

A loss today @EnglandNetball but every minute on the international court is very vital for the final goal and much more to play in this #NationsCup – Pamela Cookey (@PamelaCookey) January 19, 2020

"In the case of Amy, she is studying medicine and is similar to Layla (Guscoth) and Eboni (Usoro-Brown) who have preceded her, I have the greatest respect for athletes who can juggle such demands."

"Being in the Futures program, particularly at this stage of the cycle, is never a reflection of its capacity, but rather circumstantial."

Amy offers the WD and C positions and is a very discreet player. She does her job very well, she is a true athlete with great natural physical abilities. For me, she has been one of the most outstanding young artists in our Superleague competition in recent years. Jess Thirlby about Amy Carter

"I feel like Amy broke through, and rightly so," Thirlby added when he first announced his squad for the Vitality Nations Cup.

"It's a big step forward and I'm sure she knows it, but it's there for merit."

"For a player who has come from a defensive role, he has a natural ability at the end of the attack. His vision when it comes to feeding our shooters is a true skill of his."

After his strong five minutes on the court in Nottingham, Carter's head coach praised his contribution. Australian Diamond head coach Lisa Alexander also noted the work of the 21-year-old.

"We've had training matches against Amy Carter because we play against Manchester Thunder, so I've really known about her (for a while)," Alexander said.

"I was not surprised to see her really adapting her game to the chaotic nature of international netball. She is a great competitor and we saw it."

What we learned yesterday:

1. Jamaica has returned

2. Kiwis have a plan

3. South Africa played 2 shooters

4. England needs to expose that talent

5. Australia got lost 😉

Great first tests in the cup of nations and expect more twists and turns this week. @SkyNetball – Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) January 20, 2020

Finding England's next visitor center, and also GK, have been issues of true focus for Tamsin Greenway both in his Sky sports columns and during its analysis in the air.

The Roses have depended heavily on Serena Guthrie and Geva Mentor in recent years, which is not a bad thing given their world class capacity, but with both taking or taking time, it is time for others to step forward.

In my opinion, if Amy Carter is there, I would use her because you need to see what she can produce. It would be a shame if it wasn't used completely and we couldn't find out if you can really add something to the midfield of England.

Coach Thirlby has shared that he will adopt a "slightly different approach,quot; for the next game of the Roses against South Africa.

The team will appear in court Wednesday night in Birmingham after New Zealand has faced Jamaica.

However, it remains to be seen if Carter will be selected or not, no doubt, she did everything she could to put her best foot forward in Nottingham and had a first hat to remember.

The second day is January 22, with England against South Africa and New Zealand against Jamaica.