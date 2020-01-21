Victor Moses: Inter Milan, end of Chelsea, approaches when he arrives to receive medical attention | Soccer news





Victor Moses has been borrowed at Chelsea Fenerbahce this season

Victor Moses has arrived in Italy for a medical examination, with the wing close to completing a move from Chelsea to Inter Milan.

Moses, who has made six appearances in the Fenerbahce Super League this period, landed in Milan on Monday night, Sky in italy They are reporting.

An agreement has been reached "in principle,quot; between Inter and Chelsea for the 29-year-old, as confirmed by Inter sports director Piero Ausilio.

Victor Moses is ready to finish his seven and a half year stay at Stamford Bridge

At his press conference on Monday, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said: "About Victor Moses; obviously he will return from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those conversations are also ongoing."

The 29-year-old will become the fourth Premier League player to move to the Serie A club this season, after the transfers of Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez from Manchester United.

Nigeria international Moses, whose Stamford Bridge agreement expires in June 2020, arrived in Chelsea in 2012 from Wigan Athletic and has since enjoyed loan periods in Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

Moses is close to following Ashley Young to San Siro, who finished his transfer to Inter last week.

The end has scored 18 goals and made 128 appearances with a Chelsea shirt.

Meanwhile, Inter, who previously made an offer of £ 8.5m for Christian Eriksen of Tottenham, is now willing to pay £ 11m plus two bonuses to sign the midfielder this month and Ausilio will meet with Spurs president Daniel Levy , on Tuesday to hold more conversations.

Young has joined Antonio Conte's team after his 1.3 million pound move ended last week, while the club is still interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea boss Lampard also says he is open to signing players in short-term deals this month and has not ruled out a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.