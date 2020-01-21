Vanessa Hudgens was seen at dinner with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma after Austin Butler broke up

%MINIFYHTMLb0a81704e66b995513a88b5b8bcbb1df11% %MINIFYHTMLb0a81704e66b995513a88b5b8bcbb1df12%

The actress of & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; fan the rumors of romance with the NBA player when she looks happy during a romantic dinner in Brooklyn with the athlete.

Vanessa Hudgens has added fuel to rumors of romance with the NBA star Kyle kuzma following their separation from Austin Butler. The 31-year-old actress was seen at a dinner with the professional basketball player on Tuesday, January 21.

In the images obtained by TMZ, the actress, who rose to fame for playing Gabriella Montez in the movie series "High School Musical", looked happy during the romantic dinner with the Lakers player at an elegant Italian dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn. The couple seemed to enjoy each other's company, smiling and talking about a bottle of red wine.

People suspect that a romance between Vanessa and Kyle is brewing after they saw her attend the Kuz Los Angeles Lakers game several times. The two also got flirtatious on Instagram after Kuz posted a photo of him in the field with the caption: "Yes, we like it." The Disney student wrote in the comments section, "Ya weooooo", and Kuz responded with a couple of signs of the horned emojis.

Vanessa is newly single after she ended her eight-year relationship with Austin Butler. The two reportedly broke up due to "busy work schedules and trips definitely put a strain on the relationship." A source said of the ex: "They had talked about the engagement before separating." Meanwhile, another source said hope is not completely lost for both of us. "They have a story and a connection so deep that they could find their way back to each other. Right now she felt he needed to go and be single and see if that was what he really wanted," the source said.

Vanessa was also in a long time relationship with her former co-star of "High School Musical". Zac efron. As for Kyle, the 24-year-old athlete has been linked to several women since last year, including Kendall Jenner Y Tinashe, but none of the rumors are confirmed.