Vanessa Hudgens is seen with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma after separation

Vanessa Hudgens shoot … and she scores!

Just out of her recent separation from her lifelong boyfriend Austin Butler, the actress was seen enjoying dinner with the Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle kuzma.

According to the photos obtained by TMZ, Vanessa and Kyle met a little better for a bottle of wine at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater (a staple for night dates, by the way), Vanessa looked perfectly happy in the company of the NBA player.

It's possible that Vanessa and Kyle just got together as friends, but their recent social media activity makes some fans speculate about a possible rebound.

Kyle, 24, captioned a recent Instagram photo, "Yes, we like that," to which Vanessa, 31, replied coquettishly: "We already do it." The former Disney darling also cheered Kyle in the Lakers game last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and gave the athlete a shout.