Vanessa Hudgens is seen with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma after separation

Glenn James / NBAE through Getty Images; Raymond Hall / GC Images
Vanessa Hudgens shoot … and she scores!
Just out of her recent separation from her lifelong boyfriend Austin Butler, the actress was seen enjoying dinner with the Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle kuzma.
According to the photos obtained by TMZ, Vanessa and Kyle met a little better for a bottle of wine at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater (a staple for night dates, by the way), Vanessa looked perfectly happy in the company of the NBA player.
It's possible that Vanessa and Kyle just got together as friends, but their recent social media activity makes some fans speculate about a possible rebound.
Kyle, 24, captioned a recent Instagram photo, "Yes, we like that," to which Vanessa, 31, replied coquettishly: "We already do it." The former Disney darling also cheered Kyle in the Lakers game last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and gave the athlete a shout.
"Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros," subtitled a video of Kyle making a basket.
The Lakers are scheduled to face the New York Knicks tomorrow at Madison Square Garden, so only time will tell if Kyle's cheerleader is sitting on the court again.
Vanessa and Kyle have not yet addressed the speculation of the relationship, but it cannot be denied that she is ready to embrace the next chapter of her life. Among the extravagant moments of the red carpet and spending quality time with her best friends, single life looks good in Vanessa.
As to why she and Austin left him after almost nine years together, sources said it was reduced in the distance.
"They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance," one source explained. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much."
A second informant added: "They have a story and a connection so deep that they could find their way back."
But for now, Vanessa is winning and having dinner in her life with Kyle.
%MINIFYHTML1c68508c0474a3deed6fe09753ff8b2911%