Vanderpump rules star Stassi Schroeder buys a house: is Beau Clark freeing his fiance from reality?

The Vanderpump rules for children are already old. All the main actors have recently bought their own houses and the last to join the club is Stassi Schroeder.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, and Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have bought similar-looking homes in the same neighborhood. While Kristen Doute bought a house in a different neighborhood that suits her style.

However, all those mentioned above have been chosen primarily in the Vanderpump Rules (or at least for some seasons), which makes it easier to see how they could pay for their new residences.

When Stassi Schroeder, who is a season one OG who took some breaks in the middle, bought a beautiful $ 1.7 million house in Hollywood Hills, inquiring minds want to know if their fiance (who has just officially joined the cast) also It is in writing or if it is free.

The reality star turned to her podcast where she and Beau revealed exactly who owns the house and how they will divide the bill.

During the Straight Up With Stassi episode, she announced: ‘Well, I bought my first house. This is very exciting ".

She let her listeners know that the house is in her name, but Beau is also doing her part.

Beau stepped in to say, "I'm not free … I don't live there for free, people! Trust me, I'm doing my damn part. I'm sorry … I'm not an author and I don't have a good amount of change after I sold a bestselling novel to drop an X amount of money in this amazing house. "

Beau praised his future independent wife, but make no mistake: he will pay for public services and part of the mortgage.

The two have not yet officially moved, but they have gone through the process of buying the expensive place during the holidays.

Congratulations to the couple of owners.



