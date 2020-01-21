USS Abraham Lincoln returns after more than 10 months of deployment – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. He has announced that the Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Attack Group arrived at the North Island Naval Air Station on January 20, marking the end of a 10-month deployment in the areas of operation of the 6th, 5th and 7th Fleet of the USA UU.

The strike group was deployed on April 1 from Norfolk, Virginia, in support of maritime stability and security. With the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Airwing Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 on board, and the staff of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 and the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the attack group sailed east all over the world. .

"I couldn't be more proud of the work our team did during this deployment," said Rear Admiral Michael Boyle, commander, CSG 12. "In the course of 10 months, the sailors of the Abraham Lincoln attack group made a difference in some of the most critical waterways in the world, ensuring the free flow of trade and deterring aggression through force and preparation. They can return home knowing that their service to our Navy and our Nation made a positive difference. "

The 295-day deployment is the longest operator deployment in the post-Cold War era.

The attack group was accelerated to the area of ​​operations of the 5th US Fleet. UU. In early May, in response to credible threats to maritime safety. During the seven months in the theater, the strike group maintained critical presence operations to deter aggression. He also conducted combat missions in support of the Sentinel and the Inherent Resolution of Operations Freedom, ultimately conducted 392 combat departures and more than 28,000 flight hours.

"An aircraft carrier, with its embarked airwing, is one of the most powerful assets that our Navy has at its disposal," said Captain William Reed, commander, CVW 7. "Airwing can project power from the aircraft carrier, offering both offensive and offensive,quot;. defensive capabilities for a combatant commander. I think our deployment shows how shocking a carrier can be in the theater. ”

While operating in the area of ​​operations of the Sixth Fleet of the USA. In the US, ABECSG supported the security operation efforts of the coalition theater, carrying out multiple partnership and interoperability developments in the region. The strike group participated in several multilateral maritime war exercises with soldiers from Great Britain, Italy, Romania, Lithuania and Spain that promoted competition between platforms and services. Based on the efforts of participation of key leaders, Abraham Lincoln welcomed international leaders, including numerous ambassadors, heads of state, heads of defense and NATO representatives of regional allies.

Demonstrating the capacity of the US Navy. UU. From operating together with sister services and adding credible combat forces anywhere in the world, the attack group also conducted combined operations with the John C. Stennis Attack Group and the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, as well as joint exercises with an EE . UU. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress.

In the U.S. Seventh Fleet In the US, the attack group conducted flight operations within the South China Sea in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. By hosting a Thai military delegation, the attack group also worked to strengthen key partnerships in the region.

During the 10-month deployment, ABECSG traveled more than 64,000 nautical miles and completed multiple straits and strangulation transits, including the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb, the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca and the Surigao Strait.

The completion of the deployment also marks an important milestone for Abraham Lincoln, completing a change of base port from the Norfolk Naval Station to the North Island Naval Air Station. This deployment is the first of the ship since completing its refueling complex overhaul, a standard period of a carrier's life cycle designed to prepare it for the second half of its useful life.

"At Abe, we strive for excellence every day," said Captain Walt Slaughter, commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln. "This deployment was our opportunity to show the world that we are ready, we are professionals and we will be absolutely relentless in our execution of whatever mission we are called to complete."

Now at his home in San Diego, Abraham Lincoln and his crew will undergo the next stage of the ship's operational and maintenance life cycle, but not before the sailors have the opportunity to take time to get to know their new base port .

"San Diego is an amazing place to live and work, and the crew hopes to reconnect with families and then go exploring," Slaughter said. "Although leaving Norfolk was bittersweet, ABE was originally a west coast ship, so this is really a return home in more ways than one."

The aerial equipment and on-board personnel of CSG 12 and DESRON 2 will return to their respective bases on the east and west coasts.

The guided missile destroyers Arleigh-Burke class USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Nitze (DDG 94), and the guided missile cruiser class Ticonderoga USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), which was deployed as part of ABECSG in April, it completed its deployment and returned to its base port of the Norfolk Naval Station in late 2019 and early 2020.