US Sent UU. Warns Iran not to move away from the global arms treaty News of the US-Iran escalation

Iran's threat to withdraw from a global non-proliferation treaty if European countries refer it to the UN for violations of the 2015 nuclear agreement would send "a very, very negative message," a WE ambassador said on tuesday.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, was quoted on Monday by Iranian news agencies as saying: "If Europeans continue their inappropriate behavior or send Iran's file to the Security Council, we will withdraw,quot; from the NClear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Following Zarif's comments, US disarmament envoy Robert Wood denounced Iran for "threatening to get away,quot; from the Cold War era pact.

"We believe that Iran needs to end its evil behavior and sit with the United States and negotiate an agreement that addresses not only the nuclear problem, but also other issues that concern us, such as the proliferation of ballistic missiles," said the US envoy. . .

Plus:

Since its founding in 1968, the NPT has regulated the global proliferation of nuclear weapons by banning its 190 members, in addition to the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France, the acquisition of atomic weapons. However, the treaty allows signatories to develop peaceful nuclear technology supervised by the UN.

Iran, which joined the NPT in 1970, agreed to restrict its nuclear activity in exchange for the relief of sanctions by signing the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Tehran gradually reduced its obligations under the agreement following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement in 2018 and re-impose crushing US sanctions that have seriously damaged Iran's economy.

& # 39; Different options & # 39;

Three European signatories activated a dispute resolution mechanism last week for violations of the agreement by Iran, which could cause the matter to be returned to the Security Council and the re-imposition of UN sanctions.

Iran maintains that its violations are justified by the fact that Europeans have not fulfilled their part of the deal by guaranteeing their economic benefits guaranteed by the agreement.

"If Europeans return to commitments, Iran will also stop reducing its commitments, but if Europeans continue as they have been … we have different options," Zarif said Monday.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, said at a UN-backed disarmament conference on Tuesday that Tehran is willing to get the agreement back on track.

"Iran has said that the steps taken in full compliance with the JCPOA (nuclear agreement) will be reversible if other JCPOA participants make significant decisions to fulfill their commitment," Hamaneh said.

Reports issued by the UN nuclear control agency have suggested that Tehran is still far from advancing with uranium enrichment.