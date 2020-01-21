United States deport Iranian student despite court order | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML9102ff9610da6998b7b35a383e86368f11% %MINIFYHTML9102ff9610da6998b7b35a383e86368f12%

Immigration officials from the United States deported an Iranian student on Monday to a Boston university despite efforts by the US Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other defenders to block the transfer.

The deportation of Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi, a 24-year-old Iranian citizen enrolled at Northeastern University, occurs after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office. UU. (CBP) announced an "improved security posture,quot; amid intense tensions with Iran.

The case had raised new questions about the fair treatment of Iranians by immigration authorities under the administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, asked CBP to stop Abadi's deportation Monday night and pledged to fight Trump's "xenophobic policies."

Boston-based attorney Kerry Doyle, who took the case along with lawyers from two other private companies and the ACLU, said Abadi shared immigration documents electronically showing that he had been denied entry due to concerns that he would remain in the United States beyond the scope of your student visa.

An official from the Department of Homeland Security said the charge was a reason to "catch everyone,quot; used to deny participants. The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the case, said border authorities were concerned that Abadi had immediate family members with commercial ties to Hezbollah, which the United States considers a terrorist organization.

Doyle rejected that accusation and said that a summary of Abadi's interview with border authorities suggested confusion about his father's identity.

"It looked like there was someone with a similar name or there was some confusion," he said.

logan boston airport terminal E come and join the protest as soon as possible !!!!! pic.twitter.com/bic1GY1jv6 – aisha (@aishakhvnx) January 21, 2020

US District Judge Allison Burroughs, based in Boston, stopped Abadi's withdrawal on Monday for 48 hours after an emergency petition filed by the ACLU. The DHS official said Abadi had already boarded a flight to leave the United States at that time.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, argued in a statement Tuesday that border authorities could have stopped the removal, but "defied a federal court order and deported Shahab without due process."

It is still unclear whether CBP officials could have recovered Abadi from the flight on Monday night.

A second federal judge based in Boston, federal district judge Richard Stearns, said during a hearing on Tuesday that the challenge to Abadi's detention was debatable since he had been expelled from the country, according to the ACLU and the DHS official.

Visa canceled

Abadi was granted an American student visa about a week ago, but that visa was canceled after his arrival at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to court documents.

After the US military attack on January 3 in Iraq that killed the Iranian chief general, Qassem Soleimani, dozens of Iranian Americans with U.S. citizenship or permanent residence were arrested by U.S. immigration officials at a border crossing in the state of Washington.

Local defense organizations criticized the arrests, which they said extended to 12 hours, as unusual and worrying.

CBP said in a statement on January 10 that it was operating with an "improved security posture,quot; amid tensions with Iran. That came after reprisals of Iranian attacks against bases that house US forces.

The ACLU of Massachusetts said at least 10 Iranian students had been denied entry to US airports. UU. Since August 2019, and seven of those denials occurred at Logan International Airport.