Uma Thurman fights tears on live television about the Italian murder trial drama

Making an appearance on & # 39; Che Tempo Che Fa & # 39; in Milan, the actress of & # 39; Pulp Fiction & # 39; She is comforted by host Fabio Fazio while offering her support to the parents of a murdered child.

Uma Thurman He fought tears during an appearance on an Italian television show over the weekend (January 19) while offering his support to the parents of a murdered child.

The "Pulp Fiction" star was making an appearance on "Che Tempo Che Fa" in Milan, when the offer of Paola Deffendi and Claudio Regeni for the extradition of five men responsible for the death of their son in Egypt three years ago became In a conversation topic. .

Uma was clearly caught up in the drama while unraveling on live television, and said: "I would like to express my condolences to the Regeni family. I have listened to the letter and I hope there is justice. They have all my support."

Clearly emotional, the host comforted her Fabio Fazio.