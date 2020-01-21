UK promises stronger terrorism laws after convicted knife attack

LONDON [Reuters] – The British government said on Tuesday that it would tighten the convictions for terrorism and end the early release of serious criminals, keeping promises made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November after a convicted terrorist who had been released automatically He carried out an attack that killed two people. People near the London bridge.
The attacker, Usman Khan, 28, who was released in December 2018 after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence for his involvement in a bomb plot, began a knife attack while attending an event on rehabilitation of prison in Fishmongers & # 39; Hall, a London Conference Headquarters center. Wearing a false explosive vest, he fled over the nearby bridge, and the police shot him shortly after.
The attack, during the last weeks of a British general election campaign, triggered a heated debate over prison sentences for convicted terrorists and their general reintegration into society.
Under the new legislation, which could be presented in Parliament this spring, terrorist criminals would serve a minimum of 14 years in prison. The number of probation officers specializing in counterterrorism would double, and the anti-terrorist police would receive a 10 percent increase in funds, the British Interior Ministry, the government department responsible for police and national security, said in a statement.
"The senseless terrorist attack in Fishmongers & # 39; Hall in November confronted us with some hard truths about how we deal with terrorist criminals," Interior Secretary Priti Patel said.
The Secretary of Justice, Robert Buckland, said law enforcement officers could also use lie detectors about terrorist criminals to better assess potential threats. the The reliability of polygraph tests is often disputed, but Britain already uses it with some sex offenders, although the use that can be made of the results is limited and they are not admissible in British courts.
"We have many people who superficially comply with the regime," Buckland told the British broadcaster. Sky news, referring to terrorist criminals in prison. "You can get people who are in fact,quot; sleepers "for many years and then, suddenly, hate and prejudice return."
While in jail, Mr. Khan had assured officials in letters that he wanted to pursue a de-radicalization program and that he no longer accepted radical opinions. He was given an indeterminate sentence in 2012 for his participation in a terrorist cell that planned to bomb the London Stock Exchange, which was then replaced by a 16-year sentence.
Referring to Mr. Khan and two other defendants in the same case, a judge said in 2012 that "these criminals would remain, even after a long period of imprisonment, of such a significant risk that the public could not be adequately protected by its being managed with license in the community. "
David Videcette, a former anti-terrorist detective, said Tuesday that some of the proposed changes were incremental, such as the use of lie detection tests, while others, such as more funds for the anti-terrorist police, seemed more urgent.
He said the landscape of internal terrorism had changed, with fewer "large-scale attacks and more low-tech attacks."
"The people involved in them are much harder to catch because they don't always interact with broader networks," Videcette added. "Therefore, it is more laborious to monitor them and potentially catch them."
Several European countries have been dealing in recent years with their response to the threat posed by radicalized people who can carry out small-scale attacks on their own or regroup with larger cells. They have warned that there are no zero risk situations, while trying to reassure a cautious public with additional funds and tougher security measures whose impact often takes years to evaluate.
In France, officials have reinforced intelligence resources in prison to monitor prisoners who will be released soon, as most of their 500 terrorist prisoners and more than 1,200 suspected radicalization suspects are scheduled to leave prison in the next years.
After the November attack in London, politicians at both ends of the spectrum accused their opponents of having reduced resources dedicated to monitoring convicted terrorists.
It was also seen as an echo of A terrorist attack near the London Bridge in 2017 that left eight people dead, also during the final stages of an election campaign. The political response to that attack included a focus on cuts to police numbers under Johnson's predecessors, David Cameron and Theresa May, cuts that Johnson began his own campaign promising to reverse.
"For a long time I have argued that it is a mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to get out of jail early," Johnson said in November, when he announced that security services would review the conditions of probation for 74 people who had been convicted. . of terrorism and released early. Subsequently, Mr. Johnson was accused of exploiting the attack for political purposes, including by the father of one of the victims.
David Merritt, the father of Jack Merritt, a rehabilitation worker who was killed by Mr. Khan, said his son would have been furious over Mr. Johnson's response to the attack.
"He would be furious with his death and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate against which he gave everything he fought for," Merritt wrote about his son in The Guardian.
On Tuesday, Mr. Merritt called potential use of lie detectors about condemned terrorists "a cynical trick, which captures the headlines to distract our attention."
