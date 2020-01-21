UK promises stronger terrorism laws after convicted knife attack

LONDON [Reuters] – The British government said on Tuesday that it would tighten the convictions for terrorism and end the early release of serious criminals, keeping promises made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November after a convicted terrorist who had been released automatically He carried out an attack that killed two people. People near the London bridge.

The attacker, Usman Khan, 28, who was released in December 2018 after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence for his involvement in a bomb plot, began a knife attack while attending an event on rehabilitation of prison in Fishmongers & # 39; Hall, a London Conference Headquarters center. Wearing a false explosive vest, he fled over the nearby bridge, and the police shot him shortly after.

The attack, during the last weeks of a British general election campaign, triggered a heated debate over prison sentences for convicted terrorists and their general reintegration into society.

Under the new legislation, which could be presented in Parliament this spring, terrorist criminals would serve a minimum of 14 years in prison. The number of probation officers specializing in counterterrorism would double, and the anti-terrorist police would receive a 10 percent increase in funds, the British Interior Ministry, the government department responsible for police and national security, said in a statement.