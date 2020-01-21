UK police plan driving lessons at the air base after a fatal accident

LONDON – British police will offer free driver training to employees at an air base that houses a communication station of the United States Air Force, after two incidents threatened to repeat an accident that killed a British teenager and caused a month-long diplomatic tug of war between Britain. and the United States
The teenager, Harry Dunn, 19, died in August when his motorcycle crashed into a car driven on the wrong side of the road by an American, Anne Sacoolas, whose husband, also an American, worked at the base, R.A.F. Croughton
Ms. Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident under a diplomatic immunity claim, and the United States rejected an official British request to extradite her on charges of causing death by driving dangerously, despite the emotional appeals of the parents of the Mr. Dunn, who even met with President Trump.
Last Friday, another car that was driving on the wrong side of the road almost collided with another vehicle near the base. That led the Northamptonshire police chief, responsible for the area, to convene an urgent meeting with the base commander.
"I don't underestimate how worrying this incident was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which Harry Dunn, 19, tragically died," said police chief Nick Adderley, He said in a statement on Saturday.
He also said that a police vehicle had been run over by another car that was driving on the wrong side of the road in Northampton, a nearby city, in early October. No one was injured in any of the incidents.
After talking with senior officials of R.A.F. Croughton, Mr. Adderley he said Monday that road surveillance experts would provide free training to all employees and newcomers to the base.
"This is just the beginning," he said. added on Twitter, "And I have agreed to provide that training for free to ensure that each R.A.F. Croughton staff member receives entry and understands the requirements,quot; for driving in Britain.
Even President Trump said after the August accident that driving on the left side of the road in Britain could be problematic for people accustomed to driving on the right.
"You know those are the opposite paths, that happens," he said. He said in October. "I won't say what happened to me, but it happened. When you get used to driving in our system, and suddenly you're in the other system when you drive, it happens."
He called the death of Harry Dunn as a "terrible accident."
Mr. Dunn's family welcomed the latest Northamptonshire Police movement.
His mother, Charlotte Charles, he told the BBC on Tuesday that numerous people had contacted the family about similar incidents in Britain, and the BBC reported I had seen evidence of more than a dozen.
Mr. Dunn's parents said in a statement Tuesday that the accident that killed him "was not a case."
"One of the key objectives of our campaign after we lost Harry," they said, "is to ensure that this never happens again to another family."
