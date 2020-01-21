UK police plan driving lessons at the air base after a fatal accident

LONDON – British police will offer free driver training to employees at an air base that houses a communication station of the United States Air Force, after two incidents threatened to repeat an accident that killed a British teenager and caused a month-long diplomatic tug of war between Britain. and the United States

The teenager, Harry Dunn, 19, died in August when his motorcycle crashed into a car driven on the wrong side of the road by an American, Anne Sacoolas, whose husband, also an American, worked at the base, R.A.F. Croughton

Ms. Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident under a diplomatic immunity claim, and the United States rejected an official British request to extradite her on charges of causing death by driving dangerously, despite the emotional appeals of the parents of the Mr. Dunn, who even met with President Trump.

Last Friday, another car that was driving on the wrong side of the road almost collided with another vehicle near the base. That led the Northamptonshire police chief, responsible for the area, to convene an urgent meeting with the base commander.