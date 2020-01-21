Tyler Perry promises to provide writers room after violent reaction

WENN / Avalon

During his appearance on & # 39; The View & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; A Madea Family Funeral & # 39; He remembers an incident at the beginning of his career that led him to decide not to have a writers room.

Tyler perry He promised screenwriters opportunities to work on future projects in their new production studios after facing a violent reaction for preferring to write their own TV series solo.

The actor / director recently found himself at the center of the controversy after trying to highlight his strong work ethic by revealing that he has no writing rooms for dramas such as "The Have and the Have Nots", "The Oval" and "Sistas ".

However, the news did not feel good with social media users, who accused Perry of blocking himself from criticism or other ways of thinking by refusing to hire other writers to share his comments on his shows.

Now he is explaining the reason for the reluctance of his writers' room, revealing an incident at the beginning of his career that led him to abandon the collaborative effort.

"It's not that I don't want help," Perry explained in the American program. "Sight"." Once I had a really bad experience with the writers room, and they (the scriptwriters) were delivering scripts, and you know, you pay these scripts and deliver them, and the scripts are not correct, then you have to rewrite them and you have to pay them again. "

"And then, the scripts returned, we put them on the air and the ratings went down. Then I said:" Listen, my audience, I've been cultivating this for 25 years, they know how I'm talking to them., They know specifically what I am saying, & # 39; then I realized that I needed to continue doing what I do, and I don't care. "

However, Perry insists that this will not be the case for other companies in his Tyler Perry studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where he hopes to offer as many job opportunities as possible to those seeking to enter the industry.

"There will be other projects in the studio that are not projects labeled by Tyler Perry that have rooms for writers and writers will have a chance," he promised.