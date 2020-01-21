Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young among the juniors eligible for the NFL draft | NFL news

By the associated press





Tua Tagovailoa excelled in his three seasons with Alabama

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio state defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin runner Jonathan Taylor were among the 99 juniors eligible for the NFL for the draft.

The NFL published on Tuesday the official list of 120 players who gave up university eligibility to enter the draft.

Most, like Tagovailoa, Young and Taylor, previously made their intentions public.

Players under four years removed from high school who have not completed a title must receive a special entry for the NFL draft.

Chase Young had 16.5 catches for the state of Ohio last season

Among the 120 there are 16 players with remaining university eligibility who notified the NFL that they had completed the degree requirements and, therefore, were eligible to be selected in the draft from April 23 to 25 to be held in Las Vegas.

That group of 16 includes Clemson All-America linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Utah state quarterback Jordan Love.

Five more players with remaining eligibility asked about the draft status, but did not need a special entry, including Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.

The total of 120 players who left behind university eligibility to enter the draft is below the record of 132 last season. The 99 juniors who were granted early entry by the league are also below 103 last year.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 6,147 yards and 50 touchdowns for three seasons with Wisconsin

A record 106 juniors entered the draft without completing titles in 2018. That was the first year that number reached three digits.

Since 2014, at least 95 freshmen entered the draft without completing their degrees each season, except in 2015, when the number was 74.

The defending national champion LSU had nine of the 120 players to leave behind university eligibility, the most of any school, including the deep Grant Delpit, receiver Justin Jefferson and runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Alabama was next with six players. Receiver Jerry Jeudy and tackle Jedrick Wills were among Crimson Tide players who joined Tagovailoa.

Taylor was one of 20 runners who decided to enter the draft with the remaining eligibility, although three star runners remarkably returned to school.

Travis Etienne de Clemson, Najee Harris of Alabama and Chub Hubbard of the state of Oklahoma, who led the nation's race last season, will return to University 2020.