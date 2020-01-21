Trump's political trial test: his 600 word guide | USA news

%MINIFYHTML19c0179603f2b3ec4d59798e43487cb911% %MINIFYHTML19c0179603f2b3ec4d59798e43487cb912%

The political trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will begin on Tuesday while Republicans and Democrats fight for the rules of the process.

With a majority of 53-47, Republicans are expected to finally get their preferred rule package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially proposed 48 hours, divided evenly between House managers and Trump's defense, for opening arguments for six days. The initial arguments would be followed by 16 hours of questions and answers from senators before four hours of debate.

The trial trial marks a historic moment in the United States, highlighting the deep divisions in the country.

As the test begins, this is what you need to know in less than 600 words.

What should you expect to see on Tuesday?

The Senate will meet at 1pm local time (18:00 GMT) to begin the debate on the resolution of the rules. Democrats have already promised to propose amendments. That means the debate could go well late at night. But expect the resolution to finally pass along the party lines.

Why do the rules matter?

The rules finally decide the direction and tone of the judgment.

In this video image, the majority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell, speaks when the political trial against President Donald Trump begins in the Senate (Senate Television / AP Photo)

The former President Bill Clinton rule package was approved with bipartisan support. But that is unlikely this time.

There is also a question of witnesses. At this time, the rule package postpones the witness question until after opening the arguments. That has angered the Democrats, who are likely to propose amendments on Tuesday that they would call witnesses or evidence.

Why was Trump accused?

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power in office by orchestrating a campaign of pressure for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a prominent Democratic political rival, and launch an investigation into a conspiracy theory discredited about the 2016 presidential elections.

The impeachment investigation of the House focused on a complaint alleging irregularities in which Trump spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and requested the investigation into Biden.

At the time of the call, the Trump administration was withholding almost $ 400 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

During the political trial investigation, Trump refused to participate and urged employees of the current and previous administration to do the same.

He was charged on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

When will the oral arguments begin?

The oral arguments are expected to begin on Wednesday, that is if the Senate adopts the resolution of the rules on Tuesday.

First they would be the House managers, followed by the Trump defense team.

Is it day 1 or 2 of the test?

Technically, Tuesday marks the second day of the trial. It was officially inaugurated last Thursday when Supreme Court President John Roberts swore to senators as jurors.

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

The house administrators act as prosecutors. Include:

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (team leader) Jerrold Nadler, president of the Judicial Committee of the Chamber Zoe Lofgren Hakeem Jeffries Val Demings Jason Crow Sylvia Garcia

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, spoke during a press conference to announce to those in charge of political trial on Capitol Hill in Washington (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)

Who is on the Trump defense team?

Pat Cipollone, White House lawyer (team leader) Jay Sekulow Kenneth Starr Alan Dershowitz Robert Ray Pam Bondi Pat philbin Mike Purple

What is Trump doing during all this?

The obvious expectation is that he will be tweeting, but how much remains to be seen. The president is currently in the Swiss city of Davos for the four-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

What is the expected result?

An acquittal is expected.

A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate is required to condemn and remove a president from office.

The Senate is currently composed of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who meet with Democrats.

Trump is only the third American president to be accused. No president has been removed from office through the process of political trial.