Trump's political trial test day two: all the latest updates | USA news

The political trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will begin on Tuesday with Democrats and Republicans fighting for a resolution on the rules that govern the trial.

On the second day of the political trial after its ceremonial opening last week, the president of the United States, John Roberts, who will preside over the process, swore to the senators as jurors.

Senators on Tuesday are expected to vote on a rule resolution proposed by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, which provides for a speedy trial with long days. The Democrats rejected the proposal and promised to introduce amendments.

Here are all the latest updates until Tuesday, January 21:

Senate Democrats will seek to cite White House documents

United States Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he will seek to amend the resolution that will be published later Tuesday describing the procedure for Trump's impeachment trial to obtain communications records about US aid to Ukraine.

"The first amendment I will offer will ask the Senate to cite White House documents related to the charges against the president," Schumer said, adding that he would introduce a series of amendments in the trial process. "No one can argue that these documents are not directly related to the charges against the president and should be reviewed by the Senate."

Democrats: Trump's lawyer, Cipollone, material witness

Democrats who will argue the case to remove Trump from office demanded on Tuesday that Trump's personal lawyer, Pat Cipollone, reveal any first-hand knowledge he has of the evidence he will present in the Senate's political trial, calling him an essential witness.

U.S. Sgt. Sergeant of Arms of the United States, Michael Stenger, presents the political trial managers of the United States House, including the chief chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, on the floor of the Senate when they arrive for the procedural start of the Senate political trial trial (U.S. Senate TV

"You must disclose all the facts and information about the first-hand knowledge that will be under discussion in relation to the evidence you present or the arguments you present in your role as legal defender of the President so that the Senate and the President of the Supreme Court can be informed about possible ethical problems, conflicts or prejudices, "the managers of the House of Representatives wrote in a letter to Cipollone.

Trump in Davos while the World Economic Forum begins

The 50th World Economic Forum began in the Swiss city of Davos, with an agenda largely focused on climate change, as world leaders struggle to cope with the crisis.

The four-day annual meeting of some of the world's leading political and business leaders in the Swiss Alps seeks to address the dangers of global warming for the environment and the economy.

President Donald Trump makes opening statements at the World Economic Forum (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his skepticism about climate change, praised the US economy in his opening speech on Tuesday morning, hours before his political trial began in Washington, DC.

TRUMP APPROVAL UPDATE The political trial investigation focused on a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine in which Trump requested an investigation into the Bidens. Trump also wanted an investigation into a conspiracy theory about the 2016 elections.

At the time of the call, Trump was withholding $ 391 million in Ukrainian military aid and conditioned a White House meeting on the probes, according to witnesses.

Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He denies having done something wrong.

#MitchMcCoverup trends before the debate on the rules

Enraged by the rule package proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic supporters criticized the Republicans and asked for rules that, according to them, would guarantee a fair trial. #MitchMcCoverup was a trend on Twitter from Monday night to Tuesday.

Many, also using #MidnightMitch, said they were outraged by the fact that, according to the rules proposed by McConnell, the initial arguments could happen long after midnight. Others asked McConnell to allow witnesses.

Is Judge Roberts going to want to work a 12-hour shift in the Senate, after working in the Supreme Court every morning? #MitchMcCoverupThe rules are not only harsh for senators, they are frankly cruel to Judge Roberts 😡 – Kate (@SurvivingMyWay) January 21, 2020

If McConnell insists on making this judgment at the time that most people sleep, that is a cover-up. The media should describe it as such. Enough of this false equivalence of "both sides." We all know what Mitch is doing here. – David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 20, 2020

High Republican proposes a quick trial, with long days

McConnell proposed on Monday a package of rules that provided for a speedy trial, with long days scheduled to open arguments.

The resolution would allow the administrators of the Chamber, who work as prosecutors, up to 24 hours over the course of two days to present their case. Trump's defense team would have the same amount of time. The arguments would be followed for 16 hours for questions and answers from the senators, and then four hours of debate.

Democrats criticized the resolution and called it "national misfortune." While Democrats are expected to propose amendments, Republicans have a Senate majority of 53-47 and their preferred rule package is expected to be approved.

How does the political trial work?

