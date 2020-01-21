Trump's impeachment trial will begin with battle for rules | USA news

Washington DC – The trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will begin on Tuesday as Republicans and Senate Democrats remain divided over the law and important procedural issues.

The first issue to be addressed is a resolution on the rules that govern the trial. Late on Monday, the majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, presented his resolution, which would allow House managers, who work as prosecutors, up to 24 hours over the course of two days to present their case. Trump's defense team would have the same amount of time. The arguments would be followed for 16 hours for questions and answers from the senators, and then four hours of debate.

Democrats rejected the proposal, with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, calling it "national misfortune."

"It is clear that Senator McConnell is committed to making witnesses and documents much more difficult, and intends to expedite the trial," Schumer said Monday. "On something as important as the political trial, Senator McConnell's resolution is nothing less than a national decision. Unfortunately." He promised to propose amendments to the resolution, but with the Republicans holding a 53-47 majority, your preferred rule packet is expected to pass.

Trump's team urges the Senate to reject articles

Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives last month for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation. Trump denied having acted badly and described the trial trial as a "hoax." He is in the Swiss city of Davos this week for an annual four-day meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The lawyers of the president presented a memo on Monday, arguing that the articles of political judgment should be rejected as "an affront to the Constitution and our democratic institutions."

"The articles themselves, and the manipulated process that brought them here, are a blatantly political act of House Democrats that must be rejected," the lawyers said, adding that Trump did not violate any laws in his dealings with Ukraine.

In this video image, the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, speaks while the political trial against President Donald Trump begins in the Senate at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC (Senate Television / AP Photo )

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power in office by organizing a pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a prominent Democratic political rival, as well as launching an investigation into a theory of Discredited conspiracy that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.

The impeachment investigation of the House focused on a complaint alleging irregularities in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had been on the board of a company of Ukrainian gas

At the time of the call, the Trump administration was withholding almost $ 400 million in military assistance approved by Congress to Ukraine.

Witnesses?

In a written response to the Senate on Monday, House managers, led by Democrat Adam Schiff, said Trump's defense team's arguments are flawed.

"President Trump argues that the Senate cannot dismiss him, even if the House demonstrates every claim in the Articles of Political Trial. That is a chilling statement. He is also totally wrong," the House managers said in an eight-page letter. .

"The editors deliberately drafted a Constitution that allows the Senate to eliminate presidents who, like President Trump, abuse their power to cheat in elections, betray our national security and ignore controls and balances," the letter said.

In this video image, Senate Gun Sgt. Michael Stenger introduces the House of Representatives political trial managers on the floor of the Senate while the political trial against President Donald Trump begins in the Senate at the Capitol in Washington, DC (Senate Television / AP Photo)

Democrats are pressing Republicans to allow the Senate to call witnesses at the trial, including former national security adviser John Bolton and the White House interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney.

Democrats can also seek testimony from Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who has provided House investigators with emails and texts that show the extent of Parnas' role in the campaign to pressure Zelenskyy .

According to McConnell's proposed rules, the question of witnesses would not be addressed until after opening the arguments and the question and answer session.

Rare and serious event

The Senate trial is unlikely to lead to Trump's impeachment, as no Republican senator has expressed support for the president's conviction.

A new CNN poll, conducted last week, suggested that 51 percent of Americans want the Senate to condemn the president. About 45 percent said they don't want to see the president removed. But public sentiment is strongly divided into partisan lines, with 89 percent of Democrats supporting a condemnation, and 89 percent of Republicans oppose.

The trial also occurs only a few weeks before the first voting event of the 2020 presidential primary and the Caucasian season. Four Democrats competing for the nomination of their party will be forced to abandon the campaign and the Senate during the trial.

The president of the Supreme Court of the United States, John Roberts, swears in senators during the procedural start of the trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in this video capture of the video filmed in the Senate Chamber in the United States Capitol (TV / Brochure / Reuters of the United States Senate)

Although the Republican-led Senate is expected to acquit Trump, the trial marks a rare and bleak event, highlighting the country's deep divisions. That series was echoed throughout the Senate chamber last week when Supreme Court President John Roberts, who presides over the trial, swore to senators as jurors.

Trump is only the third president of the United States in history to face a path. No president has been removed from office.