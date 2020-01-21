Trump will focus on the economy in Davos and look for a counterweight

Mr. Parnas, associate of Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has been in a tour non-stop through the media last week, stating that Trump was fully aware of the pressure campaign to force Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals. The Democrats have not ruled out trying to call him as a witness.

The open question, as with all Trump's prewritten addresses, was how much he would deviate from prepared comments and escape from the world stage, and vent his complaints about his difficult legal and political situation at home. It is also unknown if he would try to organize a trick and meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who will also attend the international forum, although officials said the optics of such a meeting would be useless for Trump.

However, in Davos, Trump can find the right audience to receive support if he sticks to efforts to counter the narrative of political judgment at home. There was less anxiety in the one percent established on him on Tuesday than when he first came to the annual forum two years ago, fresh out of a "America First,quot; campaign full of promises to break international agreements and alliances.

This time, there is more concern for some of the progressive Democrats who are running to replace it. Through regulatory setbacks, tax cuts and the success of the global economy, the president who ran as a populist has benefited many of the executive directors gathered here, including those who have taken public positions against some of Your policies

"There are many teachers in the universe who think that he may not be his cup of tea, but it has been a gift from heaven," Bremmer added. "It's interesting to hear Mike Bloomberg say that he would fund the Bernie Sanders campaign if he won the nomination. Very few people here would say that."