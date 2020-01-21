Trump will focus on the economy in Davos and look for a counterweight

DAVOS, Switzerland – Before the Senate political trial starts on Tuesday, President Trump was more than 4,000 miles away from Washington, in this dazzling Alpine village, planning to conduct a competitive narrative, one that has nothing to see pressure on Ukraine, abuse of power or obstruction of Congress.
In her first appearance on the international stage since President Nancy Pelosi sent articles of political judgment to the Senate, before the senators who will decide their fate arrive at the Capitol building, Trump planned to go to the World Economic Forum, focusing on success of the global economy under his leadership.
The advisors said Trump planned to highlight the first phase of his trade agreement with China and another with Mexico and Canada, achievements he believes are being overshadowed by a focus on a political trial that he is trying to dismiss as a "hoax." . And the audience was expected to be friendly, at least in his face, having felt good in the last two years because they had benefited from his policies.
"Lev Parnas is not a topic of conversation at Davos," said Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, a research and political consulting firm.
Mr. Parnas, associate of Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has been in a tour non-stop through the media last week, stating that Trump was fully aware of the pressure campaign to force Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals. The Democrats have not ruled out trying to call him as a witness.
The open question, as with all Trump's prewritten addresses, was how much he would deviate from prepared comments and escape from the world stage, and vent his complaints about his difficult legal and political situation at home. It is also unknown if he would try to organize a trick and meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who will also attend the international forum, although officials said the optics of such a meeting would be useless for Trump.
However, in Davos, Trump can find the right audience to receive support if he sticks to efforts to counter the narrative of political judgment at home. There was less anxiety in the one percent established on him on Tuesday than when he first came to the annual forum two years ago, fresh out of a "America First,quot; campaign full of promises to break international agreements and alliances.
This time, there is more concern for some of the progressive Democrats who are running to replace it. Through regulatory setbacks, tax cuts and the success of the global economy, the president who ran as a populist has benefited many of the executive directors gathered here, including those who have taken public positions against some of Your policies
"There are many teachers in the universe who think that he may not be his cup of tea, but it has been a gift from heaven," Bremmer added. "It's interesting to hear Mike Bloomberg say that he would fund the Bernie Sanders campaign if he won the nomination. Very few people here would say that."
Mr. Bloomberg, the former billionaire mayor of New York City, who is running for president, has said he is open to spend $ 1 billion to defeat Trump, whoever emerges as the Democratic candidate.
During Trump's colorful career in New York's real estate, entertainment and business sector, he never broke the Davos set, whose Fortune 500 chief executives fired him as a kind of flashy side show.
But the balance of power has changed. And with progressives like Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts emerging as top-notch candidates in the Democratic primary, a crowd that once rejected Trump is now more willing to consider him one of his own.
Mr. Trump has hugged you happily. When he signed an agreement at the White House for the trade agreement between the United States and China, for example, Trump was credited with helping large banks and businesses.
"I made a lot of bankers look great," he said, and told attendees to send their regards to Jamie Dimon, executive director of JPMorgan Chase.
However, there are still important points of contention ahead during the love-to-hate conference for Trump, who plans to spend almost two days here in bilateral meetings with leaders from Iraq, Pakistan and the Kurdish regional government, as well. as sitdowns with corporate bosses. (The forum is also Trump's first trip abroad since the drone attack that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the most important military officer in Iran.)
Global warming and climate change lead the agenda items of the conference. A star speaker on Tuesday, along with Trump, is 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has said she won't "waste her time,quot; talking to Trump about climate change.
Mr. Trump He withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, and his administration expanded the use of coal, minimized concerns about climate change and reduced environmental protections.
The president made fun of Mrs. Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, a condition in the autism spectrum, after she was chosen as the Person of the Year from Time magazine. "So ridiculous," Mr. Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her anger management problem and then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Relax, Greta, relax!
Conference attendees said they expected Mr. Trump to strike another blow while she was here.
In 2018, Trump was the first acting president to attend the forum since President Bill Clinton did so in 2000. Last year, he abruptly canceled his plans to attend, citing a partial government shutdown.
This year, the administrative delegation includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as Robert Lighthizer, the business representative. Other members of the administration that were expected to attend the forum were Wilbur Ross, the secretary of commerce; Elaine Chao, the secretary of transport, and Eugene Scalia, the secretary of labor.
Trump was also expected to join Davos for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump, both principal advisers to the White House.
