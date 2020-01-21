Trump confirms plans to expand controversial travel ban | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLc326adb7691849125457f19225c739ce11% %MINIFYHTMLc326adb7691849125457f19225c739ce12%

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration plans to expand his administration's controversial travel ban, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

In an interview with the newspaper outside the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos, Trump said he plans to add additional countries to an updated version of his travel ban that the administration is expected to publish later this month. It did not reveal which countries would be added.

Politician reported Tuesday that an announcement could be made about the expansion next Monday, the third anniversary of Trump's first and controversial travel ban, which was announced without notice on January 27, 2017, days after taking office. That order, which went to several Muslim-majority countries, provoked outrage, with mass protests in all countries and chaos at the airports where passengers were arrested.

The most recent version of the ban includes restrictions on five mostly Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as restrictions on some travelers from Venezuela and North Korea.

A draft that is being considered by the Trump administration would impose immigration restrictions on the seven additional countries, but would not completely prohibit people from those nations from entering the US. UU., Political informed.

The newspaper, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the list of countries is not yet final and is subject to change, but may include: Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania, citing two people familiar with the subject. to import.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that the expansion could include several countries that were covered in the first version of the ban, but then eliminated amid rounds of contentious litigation. Iraq, Sudan and Chad had originally been affected by the order, but were later withdrawn amid contentious litigation.

The diluted version of the ban was confirmed by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 vote.

The current ban suspends immigrant and nonimmigrant visas for applicants from affected countries, but allows exceptions, even for students and those who have established "important contacts,quot; in the United States.

The Associated Press reported that the countries on the proposed expansion list include allies that do not comply with certain security measures. National Security Department officials proposed additional restrictions after a review of security protocols for some 200 countries.

Human rights groups denounced Trump's planned expansion.

"President Trump's plan to expand the Muslim ban is a cowardly and reckless attempt to distract the country and sow hatred against Muslims," ​​said Farhana Khera, executive director of the Muslim Defenders.

"Tens of thousands of American families are already suffering and separated due to this intolerant and cruel prohibition," Khera said in a statement. "Duplicating it will not make any of us safer, but it will allow the president to continue using anti-Muslim hatred as a political weapon."

Rep. Ilhan Omar stands in front of the posters of & # 39; NO BAN ACT & # 39; during a press conference held by members of the United States Congress in Washington, United States (File: Jim Bourg / Reuters)

Trump executed his 2016 campaign promising to take strong measures against immigration and spent much of his first-term lawsuits trying to stop his attempt to build a wall along the southern border and take strong action against immigrants seeking asylum in the US UU., Amid other measures. He had made a ban for all Muslims to enter the country.

He is expected to press some of those efforts again this year as his reelection campaign intensifies and works to energize his base with his signature problem.

In early January, a coalition of leading civil rights organizations urged House leaders to adopt the Prohibition Prohibition Act, legislation to end Trump's travel ban and avoid a new one.