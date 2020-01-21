Trial trial, Davos, coronavirus: his report on Tuesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering President Trump's impeachment trial and fears of the spread of a mysterious disease from China. We have also published a collection of essays on something that we have probably all thought of at some point: Leave.
The trial by political trial will begin in earnest
After a ceremonial opening last week for the third presidential political trial process in the history of the United States, the Senate gets to work today, beginning with what is expected to be a partisan debate over the rules. This is what you should expect when the trial begins at 1 p.m. Oriental.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican majority, launched the draft rules on Monday. They would limit each party's arguments to 24 hours for two days and allow the Senate to refuse to hear new evidence.
McConnell said the rules are based on those used during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999, but there are significant differences.
News Analysis: Trump's lawyers have said that the articles of political trial, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, are not valid because they do not accuse him of an ordinary crime. It is an argument that many academics have rejected, explains our correspondent in Washington.
The details: Read the report that Trump's legal team presented to the Senate on Monday. The Chamber has until noon to file a rebuttal.
Related: President It is in Davos, Switzerland, today, for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. He received an icy reception there in 2018, but this time it is likely to be accepted, if not accepted, writes our DealBook columnist, Andrew Ross Sorkin. (One reason: he may be in office for another four years).
Preparing for climate change (just don't call it that)
A federal $ 16 billion program to help states prepare for natural disasters it reflects the complicated policy of global warming in the United States, even when officials are increasingly forced to face its effects.
States that request funds must explain why they need the money and describe their "current and future risks." When those include floods, states must take into account the "continuous rise in sea level," a consequence of warming.
But some conservative states have presented proposals that mostly avoid mentioning climate change. Texas refers to "changing coastal conditions,quot; and South Carolina talks about the "destabilizing and unpredictable effects,quot; of three major storms in four years.
An exception is Florida, whose proposal calls climate change "a key challenge."
Related: Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist, is expected to criticize the inaction of the world's business and political leaders during a speech today in Davos, Switzerland. Read a transcript of your planned comments.
Another angle: Australia's largest mining company announced today that coal production was reduced due to smoke from forest fires, a crisis exacerbated by climate change, which is largely caused by burning coal. The irony was not lost in many Australians.
How Boeing's role in an accident "was buried,quot;
When a Boeing 737 crashed near Amsterdam in 2009, killing nine people, the Dutch pilots were blamed. But the manufacturer's mistakes, including design options and defective safety assessments, also contributed, documents and interviews show.
A Times review of the accident evidence, partly confidential above, revealed striking parallels with two recent crashes of a newer model, the 737 Max, and a similar setback by the company and US security officials.
An expert commissioned by the Dutch Security Board to analyze the 2009 accident said it represented "a sentinel event that was never taken seriously." His study was never made public.
Reply: Boeing refused to answer detailed questions from The Times. In a statement, the company noted differences between the 2009 accident and Max's accidents. "These accidents involved fundamentally different system entries and flight phases," the company said.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
Stories of walking away
Snapshot: Above, the Cosmic Ray Research Station in Armenia. At its peak, more than 100 scientists worked there tracking high energy particles from space. Physics has moved mainly, but the station persists: a ghost observatory that is maintained for long periods by two technicians and a cook.
Nightly Comedy: The hosts wondered about the defense strategy for President Trump's legal team. "Drop a live bat in the Senate chamber, then disperse," Jimmy Fallon suggested.
What we are reading: This piece of Taste is about a family food specialty for only a small subset of Italian Americans. "It has come to my attention that some of you don't know the blessed first thing about butter bread," tweeted our food critic Pete Wells. "Max (Falkowitz) is here to guide you in the light of generous knowledge."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Turn pantry staples into vegetarian chili pan. (Our Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter has more recommendations).
Come on: "Emojiland,quot; is an Off Broadway musical set inside a smartphone with a cast of emojis, you guessed it. It is "big hearted and comforting," writes our critic.
Watch: Ruth Negga, an Ethiopian-Irish actress, will play Hamlet in Brooklyn. She talked to The Times about paper and her next project, a film adaptation of a 1920 novel about going through the target.
Smarter life: Should you unpack your suitcase when traveling? Whatever your choice, pack carefully.
And now for the backstory in …
Cocktails
One hundred years ago, this month, the United States embarked on an official ban on the "manufacture, sale or transport of intoxicating liquors,quot; anywhere in the country.
Did not go well.
Smuggling liquor operations proliferated, as did illicit bars known as clandestine bars. The drink of choice: the cocktail, which extended the hitch and could disguise the bad flavors. The boom far exceeded the Ban, which ended after 13 years. Sidecar, anyone?
Dave Wondrich, a beverage historian, He located the source of the word "cocktail." In the second edition of his historical reconstruction of mixed drinks, "Imbibe!", He notes that potential horse sellers in England would give old or fallen specimens a rectal dose of ginger to make them lift their tails for a younger and more youthful appearance. fast
From there, it was only a short jump to the sparkling drinks that encouraged humans, at least at the beginning of their alcoholic incursions.
