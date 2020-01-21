Trial trial, Davos, coronavirus: his report on Tuesday

Senator Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican majority, launched the draft rules on Monday. They would limit each party's arguments to 24 hours for two days and allow the Senate to refuse to hear new evidence.

McConnell said the rules are based on those used during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999, but there are significant differences.

"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about Mr. Clinton's trial.

News Analysis: Trump's lawyers have said that the articles of political trial, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, are not valid because they do not accuse him of an ordinary crime. It is an argument that many academics have rejected, explains our correspondent in Washington.

The details: Read the report that Trump's legal team presented to the Senate on Monday. The Chamber has until noon to file a rebuttal.

Related: President It is in Davos, Switzerland, today, for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. He received an icy reception there in 2018, but this time it is likely to be accepted, if not accepted, writes our DealBook columnist, Andrew Ross Sorkin. (One reason: he may be in office for another four years).