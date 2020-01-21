Tom Hanks criticizes the deception about him promoting the CBD company

Tom Hanks He went to Instagram on Tuesday to make things clear in a fake celebrity endorsement presented in a CannaPro CBD ad.

The announcement featured a photo of the 63-year-old actor, as well as the following quote, "Advances Dr. Oz Has done in the CBD industry are remarkable. I wouldn't believe it if I hadn't had the chance to try it for myself. After using CannaPro CBD for two weeks, I already felt like a new me. "

However, the two-time Oscar winner made it clear "this is false and intentional deception."

"I never said this and I would never make such support," Hanks wrote on the social network along with the announcement. "Come on, man! Hanx!"

Many of Hanks' followers reacted to the publication.

"As if Tom Hanks needs & # 39; to feel like a new he & # 39;", wrote a commentator. "HE IS TOM HANKS!"

"This is gold," added another, "Hanks 1, Hoax 0,quot;.

Even Kate Couric commented on the photo.

"Yes, and I never approved of any wrinkle cream, although I could probably use some," he wrote below the photo along with the hashtag #Ridiculous.