Today's best sales: Gilt, Saks Fifth Ave and more

With January in full swing, now is a good time to check with your New Year resolution.
You may have wanted to redecorate your guest room, get in shape or change your usual wardrobe.
We wanted to make sure you knew everything about the best DAILY fashion deals so you can start the year in style. Some of our favorites today:
• Shopbop: get an additional 25% discount on selected sales styles for up to 75% off with the WINWIN code.
• Nasty Gal: get a 50% discount on EVERYTHING (yes, including items on sale).
• Anthropologie: get an additional 40% discount on all items on offer.
• ClassPass: New Year promotion, free 1 month trial! Offer ends soon.
• Nordstrom: up to 40% discount (buy here), including more beauty sales (20-40% discount on many holiday games) (buy here), ends 1/31.
• Pat McGrath Labs: 50% discount on MTHRSHP Subliminal Platinum Bronze (now $ 32.50), begins at noon ET (was 9AM ET) while supplies last or ends 1/31.
• Saks: Win a gift card of up to $ 700 with your $ 250 + purchase (including beauty) with the code JAN20SF, ends 1/24.
• Sephora: for those who redeemed points for% discount: 15% discount with code 15REWARD, 10% discount with code 10REWARD, 5% discount with code 5REWARD (single use), ends 1/26.
• Ulta Beauty: 20% discount on coupons (including prestige) (check email!) (Don't forget to activate special offers, check your rewards here), ends 2/02.
• Gold: Rate Steven for Steve Madden and more shoes with up to 60% off!
• Outdoor voices: up to 50% discount on selected items and featuring the FrostKnit setting, a new collection of cardio capsules in cold climates: shop here.
• Alternative clothing: sale throughout the site, without exclusions, 25% discount with the code NUYOU25
• Objective: get up to 50% discount on home, toys and beauty, and up to 70% discount on selected clothes and shoes.
• Walmart: buy thousands of products at the end of the year sale from home, clothes, toys, kitchen and more.
• Anthropologie: get an additional 50% discount on all items on offer.
• Clinique: Gold Celebration Pop (Lunar New Year Highlighter) now available (buy here), while supplies last or end 2/28.
• Alex and Ani: Get an additional 50% discount on all love styles.
• Barneys: Last days of settlement! 30 to 50% discount on the entire store + 15% additional discount on the entire purchase.
• Biossance: Get a free Bright Future Duo when you spend $ 50 or more.
• Bloomingdale & # 39; s: get a 20% discount when you spend up to $ 199, a 25% discount when you spend $ 200- $ 499 and a 30% discount when you spend $ 500 or more. Save 20% on the UPPAbaby VISTA stroller! (buy here)
• MAC Cosmetics: up to 40% discount on all items on offer in the Goodbye section.
• Reform: almost 70% discount on all sale items!
• Nasty Gal: get a 50% discount on EVERYTHING (yes, including items on sale).
• Wayfair: store and save 70% off all household items and decorations.
• Macy & # 39; s: get a 15% discount on beauty / fragrance with the AMIGO code (up to 30% discount on other categories).
• Nordstrom Rack: up to 70% discount on designer ankle boots, 60% discount on equipment for cold weather and 25% discount on home decoration until 1/13.
• Shopbop: get an additional 25% discount on selected sales styles for up to 75% off with the WINWIN code.
• Dermstore: save 20% on restorative formulas for youthful looking skin with the code NEOCUTIS20.
• Neiman Marcus: save an additional 20% on items on sale.
—Published originally on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 8:54 a.m. PST